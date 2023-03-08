There were some famous faces in the crowd as the New York Knicks lost 105 - 112 to the Charlotte Hornets last night. Among those famous faces was WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

Unfortunately for Morgan, however, she didn't appear too enthused by the person sitting next to her.

Just like one of those famous nightclub memes with a girl looking deadpanned as a man talks into her ear in a lively manner, Morgan couldn't care less about what this guy was telling her.

Morgan's reaction will surely take off as another meme for when someone is boring their ear off. In the clip, the WWE Superstar says "Yeah" a few times while fidgeting in her seat, looking like she would rather be anywhere else than next to this lecturing spectator.

Videos: Liv Morgan unimpressed by man sitting next to her

Credit where it's due, though, the guy deserves some plaudits for holding his nerve while sitting next to someone as famous as Morgan.

The poor guy had no awareness that Morgan was not in the slightest bit interested in the conversation. He continues babbling away as Morgan looks up to the sky for help.

With no help on hand for Morgan, she had to bite her tongue while being bored silly by the bearded spectator.

What is Liv Morgan currently doing in WWE?

Morgan had been injured and feared to be out of WrestleMania 39, however, there are reports that she could be involved in an Elimination Chamber match at WWE's biggest pay-per-view event. Morgan sustained ligament damage when performing on SmackDown last month, but it's thought that the injury is not as bad as first feared.

The reports circulating about an Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania have said Morgan is in line to compete against Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Asuka, and one more Superstar to be announced before the pay-per-view. These reports are yet to be confirmed, but there is another possible match for Morgan should the Elimination Chamber not make the card.

If the Women's Battle Royal returns she could be one of the favourites to win.

Morgan has had a tough time recently picking up injuries, and as a result she hasn't had a storyline or a rival on the show. That is set to change with her return to the ring expected soon.

WrestleMania comes live from Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on April 1st and 2nd.