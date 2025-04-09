WWE is recognised as a global entertainment product these days. An industry that is recognised throughout the world, young and old. There have been plenty of examples of these crossovers in sport. Not only do WWE invite big-name sports stars to sit ringside at their events, but also athletes from other sports take a keen interest. For example, Kyle Walker was recently caught paying tribute to Triple H as The Game's theme tune was blasted out by the San Siro speakers. The Englishman commemorated the 14-time world champion by spitting water into the air - similar to his trademark entrance.

These interests can also go the other way. It is public knowledge that certain WWE superstars have a keen interest in football. Drew McIntyre's love for Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Sheamus' admiration for Liverpool are two high-profile examples. Both of whom will occasionally visit Ibrox and Anfield respectively, to watch their teams play in the flesh.

WWE Champion Paused His Wedding Last Summer

Confessed his love for Jude Bellingham

Credit: WWE

This is a combination we didn't expect to see - one half of the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins, is a huge football fan. The 34-year-old, who supports Real Madrid and is one half of the WWE Tag Team champions, admits he was watching one of his favourite players, Jude Bellingham, play at Euro 2024 on the day he got married.

While Dawkins doesn't specify which game this was, he mentioned the "first round," but added it was the "bicycle kick" goal, referencing his last-minute normal time equaliser against Switzerland, which they went on to win on penalties.

This game took place on 6th July 2024, the same day that Dawkins got married to his wife, Grace Russo. Speaking on the From My Left Podcast, Dawkins admitted that he had to bring his wedding to a halt because of Bellingham's goal and watched the rest of the match. One of the podcast hosts, 'Specs', sent a video message to Bellingham. Dawkins poured his heart out for the Real Madrid midfielder.

Yo, what's good Jude! One half of the Street Profits Angelo Dawkins, WWE Tag Team Champ. Just wanted to say I'm a big fan. Hala Madrid. And I want you to know that after your goal in the Euros first round, I had to pause my wedding to watch that game. BELIGOL!

Angelo Dawkins's Love for Real Madrid

Just four weeks ago, Dawkins posted footage of himself on his TikTok page watching the Galacticos beat their local rivals Atlético Madrid on penalties in the Champions League. He appears to be a die-hard Madrid fan and has still yet to go and watch a game at the Santiago Bernabeu, at the time of writing.