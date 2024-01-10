Highlights Rey Mysterio aims to make a return at the Royal Rumble after undergoing knee surgery.

The master of the 619 has given WWE fans an update on his injury status. Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly a legend in the wrestling industry. Making his career debut in Mexico in 1989, the longevity of the masked icon is truly stunning, even having stints in ECW and WCW before making the move to WWE, where he ascended into the mainstream and became a hero to many across the world.

Signing with the wrestling giant in 2002, he has had many famous feuds and rivalries throughout his time with WWE and has the championships to back up his awesome character, including winning the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time at WrestleMania 22 in a triple threat match with both Randy Orton and Kurt Angle.

But, as you may expect, his extensive experience in the ring has left his body more than worn down. Most recently, Mysterio had to take time off in order to undergo surgery on a torn meniscus injury that had been bothering him for some time as a result of wear and tear. Now, the former World Heavyweight Champion has provided fans with an update on when he could step back into the ring.

Rey is aiming for a return at the Royal Rumble

He revealed all during a podcast appearance

WWE viewers haven’t seen Rey Mysterio on-screen since he was written off of TV, as the star continues to recover from his recent surgery. Now, while speaking on the Bakers Bantering YouTube channel, the 49-year-old gave an update on his injury and a potential timeline for his comeback. Something that is likely to excite fans is that Rey picked out the upcoming Royal Rumble match as his aim when it comes to a return.

"I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar -- and his time will come eventually. And I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. But I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible."

Since Mysterio is linking himself with a potential Royal Rumble return, it would be remiss not to mention the time he won the 2006 Rumble match by coming in at number two and lasting over an hour. In fact, Rey has competed in a whopping 13 iterations of the January spectacle, only five behind the record holder Kane (18).

Regardless of whether he makes it back for the Rumble or not, it feels pretty safe to assume his first feud once he's back will be with his former ally, Santos Escobar.

Santos Escobar's assault is what injured Rey in storyline

The pair worked together in the LWO

As mentioned, Rey is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Santos Escobar, who turned heel against him around two months ago. It’s likely that, whenever Mysterio does get cleared to compete again, he’ll have his former ally in his sights. Escobar’s heel run has so far consisted of matches with Dragon Lee and entry into the United States Championship tournament.

In storyline, Rey getting hurt was linked to an attack led by Escobar on the 10th of November edition of Friday Night SmackDown, when the former leader of Legado Del Fantasma took exception to Carlito’s sudden involvement in the Latino World Order, attacking Mysterio for not siding with him and subsequently cutting ties with the group. The two will undoubtedly cross paths inside the squared circle whenever Rey makes his return. As always, as more comes out about Rey Mysterio’s injury status and whether he may be involved in the Royal Rumble match, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.