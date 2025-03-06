Summary WWE NXT is the breeding ground for the main roster's future main event acts.

Due to NXT being a developmental brand, injuries can occur, as WWE Superstars learn the ropes.

Cora Jade has revealed the injury that caused her NXT match to be stopped.

The WWE isn't for the faint-hearted. A world in which WWE Superstars put their bodies on the line for the majority of the year to entertain crowds, it is a selfless sport. Due to the live nature of sports entertainment, injuries and slip-ups can happen. With many WWE Superstars of yesteryear starting to feel the effects of a career in the squared circle, there are also some wrestlers whose futures are decided for them due to in-ring injuries. Something that the WWE Universe thought they witnessed this past Tuesday on NXT, Cora Jade has spoken out for the first time following her in-ring injury that saw her match abandoned.

In hopes of preparing wrestlers for a long and successful career in the company, many new talents go through NXT to learn the ropes. Top acts such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins graced WWE's development before pursuing WrestleMania main events, proof that a career in NXT is beneficial before the big leagues.

A show that is experiencing immense success under Shawn Michaels, one aspect that HBK has mastered is the art of booking women's wrestlers. Working with an incredible division, it allows for matches such as Tuesday's showcase between Cora Jade and Jordynne Grace. However, an exciting match on paper was soon stopped, as Jade injured herself, with the NXT Superstar revealing what exactly happened.

Cora Jade's In-Ring Injury

A scary moment, Jade has revealed what happened

The WWE Universe were ecstatic upon finding out that former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace would spend time in NXT before her main roster career started. Joining a division that has the likes of Giulia, Sol Ruca, and Stephanie Vaquer, Grace's first WWE singles match saw her face NXT kingpin Cora Jade this past Tuesday.

Jade, a mainstay on NXT programming for three years, has had an unfortunate time with injuries. Seemingly back to her best, her match with Grace was stopped after seven minutes as the referee threw up the infamous X sign and stopped the encounter. With many in the WWE Universe believing she had repeated one of her previous injuries, Jade has tweeted to reveal what happened.

"Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent) Thanks for the concern."

Jade's WWE Injury History

The Sorceress of Sin hasn't had an easy time

Revealing it to be a head injury, the exact moment the injury occurred in the match is hard to pinpoint. However, Jade and the referee have the respect of the WWE Universe for calling the match off, as head injuries have been known to cause numerous complications, whether that is in the present or the future.

For Jade, this injury wasn't her first in NXT, as at the beginning of 2024, the young WWE Superstar tore her ACL. Doing so in a live event match against, now Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, Jade was sidelined for nine months. Having been on a hot streak since her return, this head injury is just another obstacle for Jade to overcome on her journey as a WWE Superstar.