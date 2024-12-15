Summary The WWE's top stars are known for their ability to stay in character, but even they can't resist a laugh at times.

Memorable character breaks include The Undertaker's rare grin, Stone Cold Steve Austin's interaction with a fan, and John Cena's response to a mispronounced name.

Even legends like The Rock and Goldberg have been caught laughing during promos, showcasing the human side of these larger-than-life personalities.

The WWE features some of the standout performers in not only the world of wrestling, but all of entertainment. As the years have passed, maintaining one's persona has become almost as important when it comes to succeeding in the industry as in-ring talent.

But even the very best in the game simply can't help but crack a smile sometimes, or even a full-blown laugh, despite what the script might say. Down the years, some of the very best in the WWE alike have fallen victim to as much, be it as a result of something as small as a slip of the tongue, or a full-blown botched promo.

In this article, we at GiveMeSport have broken down some of the most memorable and high-profile character breaks in wrestling history. With too many to count, we have managed to whittle down the list to 15 entries, showcased below:

1 The Undertaker

The Undertaker proved throughout his storied career to be one of the more stern-faced characters in wrestling. His persona was for many years built around a steely, no-nonsense individual, who rarely cracked so much as a smile. Safe to say, then, that it was always going to take something truly out of the ordinary for 'The Dead Man' to break character. And this was precisely what was forthcoming during an episode of Raw back in 2002. Vince McMahon showing off his best 'Spinaroonie' in front of Booker T and 'Taker gave rise to a wry grin on the part of the latter, in a segment which will live long in the memory.

2 Stone Cold Steve Austin

For those who did not regularly watch the WWE during the 'Stone Cold' era, it may come as something of a surprise to learn that the Texas Rattlesnake was something of a regular when it comes to breaking character. The Rattlesnake was as stone-faced and ruthless as they come, Austin boasted a well-documented sense of humour which gave rise to a host of memorable and hilarious on-screen moments. This is quite infamous with WWE fans already, but an interaction with a fan left Austin unable to even get his words out, whilst attempting to hold back his laughter. The phrase "if there's one thing I can't stand" always leaves fans of the Attitude Era thinking of this priceless moment.

3 John Cena

Credit: WWE

One of the best to ever do it when it comes to in-ring performance and his mic work alike, John Cena is no stranger to a world-class promo. The consummate professional that he is, even the man you can't see was every now and then left taken aback by the actions of his fellow performers. One such instance came during an exchange with Santino Marella when the Canadian's trademark mispronunciation of his name left Cena with little choice but to break, as highlighted below:

4 The Bloodline

WWE

Sami Zayn's time as a member of the Bloodline gave rise to a whole host of hilarious moments. The Usos came close to breaking character on a near-weekly basis in the face of the Canadian's comedic excellence on the mic. One instance in particular, though, stood out above all others. After stepping in to defend Jey Uso from Roman Reigns amid a heated scene on Smackdown, Sami's claim that the former was simply not feeling his usual 'Ucey' self culminated in Jey being forced to turn away from the camera to withhold his laughter. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and even Paul Heyman could all be seen widely grinning, too.

5 Triple H

The man behind the ongoing resurgence of the WWE, Paul Levesque, during his days as Triple H, was a performer capable of switching back and forth between serious and not almost at the drop of a hat. This led to countless humorous exchanges between 'Hunter' and his co-workers, a whole host of which saw the now-55-year-old bust out in either a smile or a full-blown laugh. The most recent came just this year when Triple H could not help but see the funny side of being called Tommaso Ciampa by R-Truth:

Related 10 Wrestlers Who Could Have Been Triple H's Final Opponent Triple H couldn't end his wrestling career on his terms. When looking at the possibilities, who could've faced him in his last match?

6 Stephanie McMahon

The sole female entry on our list, Stephanie McMahon, despite her usually stern demeanour, was no stranger to a break of character in the face of the requisite prompt. And precisely as much was provided by The Rock during a typically hilarious promo on Raw. In the thick of the legendary feud between 'The Great One' and Stephanie's husband Triple H, the former conjured up his best imitation of Hunter on the mic. Stephanie, in turn, was left struggling to hold back her laughter, in a clip which has remained talked about to this day:

7 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has throughout his career been one of those who has been lucky enough to count on a mask to at least partially cover a break in character. Even the Luchador legend, however, could not cover up his laughter during a segment with the ever-hilarious Santino Marella. In the clip in question, which can be seen below, Mysterio is accused by Marella of being one of three things - incredibly ugly, incredibly stupid, or The Batman - to which the high-flyer responds with a wide smile:

8 Roman Reigns

The GOAT, the OTC, the Tribal chief - call him what you will, Roman Reigns has been responsible for a whole host of breaks in the ring down through the years. Sami Zayn was the man behind several such instances in more recent times, but even as far back as 2016, the Florida native was being knocked off his game by the antics of his co-workers. One such occasion came in the build-up to Survivor Series, when, after Chris Jericho accused AJ Styles of having a 'soccer mom hairstyle', Reigns was spotted in the background visibly smiling and laughing.

9 Brock Lesnar

Known fondly as 'The Beast', Brock Lesnar, for much of his career in professional wrestling, did not so much as touch the microphone. This came as 'Advocate' Paul Heyman was entrusted with introducing and speaking for Lesnar. As much meant that the one-time UFC Heavyweight champion was rarely placed in situations to break character. One instance when the opposite proved the case, though, came during an episode of Raw in 2020. Faced with the ultimate comedic presence in WWE in the form of R-Truth, Lesnar was left in a fit of laughter after Truth warned of his plans to eliminate Heyman from the upcoming Royal Rumble.

10 Gene Okerlund

No list of WWE character breaks would be complete without the inclusion of the late, great Gene Okerlund. A master of the interviewing craft, Okerlund was a witness to countless supreme promos across several decades with the World Wrestling Federation. Just as memorable as his excellence on the mic, though, were the South Dakota native's mid-interview breakdowns. One such example is showcased below, as some choice words on the part of Wendi Richter left Okerlund in stitches of laughter back in May of 1985.

11 The Rock

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is of course widely recognised as one of the funniest figures in the history of professional wrestling. The 'People's Champion' time and time again left some of the most high-profile performers of his time falling over themselves in efforts not to break character in the face of his antics. So much so that it ultimately earned him a place as one of the globe's best-paid Hollywood actors. And yet, The Rock was responsible for several memorable breaks himself. One such instance came in the summer of 2000 when Mick Foley left both his long-time tag partner and the crowd inside the arena shocked, by way of using one of The Rock's trademark slogans against him.

12 Daniel Bryan

One of the more memorable backstage promos on our list features a rare moment of Daniel Bryan struggling to maintain composure. This occurred during a heated exchange involving Bryan, Shane McMahon, and Dean Ambrose. The Washington native found himself caught in the middle as tensions boiled over, leading to McMahon storming off in frustration. Left alone with Ambrose, Bryan tried to maintain his professional demeanour. However, Ambrose’s hilarious delivery of his now-infamous “Mountie” line proved too much to handle. Bryan’s visible struggle to suppress laughter became an unexpected highlight, showcasing a lighter side of the often serious backstage segments.

13 Randy Orton

As his persona somewhat softened down through the years, Randy Orton found himself more and more frequently at the heart of lighthearted exchanges on the mic. One such instance came during an episode of Raw in 2015, when 'the Viper', standing alongside Dean Ambrose, found himself faced by The New Day. A series of jibes were directed back and forth between the two groups until one saw Orton break out in a wide grin. This came after Xavier Woods essentially called into question Orton's loyalty, asking 'how many groups have you been in!?'.

14 Goldberg

Goldberg, who is known for his intense, no-nonsense persona and "take no prisoners" approach, was no stranger to fiery verbal battles throughout his career. But even the powerhouse couldn't maintain his stoic demeanour when confronted with the unpredictable antics of the legendary Goldust. During their first public exchange on an episode of Raw in April 2002, the usually composed Goldberg found himself visibly struggling to suppress laughter. Goldust's unique blend of eccentricity and humour proved to be an unexpected challenge for Goldberg, breaking through his tough exterior and creating a memorable moment of levity that stood out in his otherwise intense career.

15 Sheamus

Our final entry comes from an exchange between two of WWE's current leading male performers in the ring, and two close friends away from it. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre always bring the heat when on the mic, with 'The Celtic Warrior' and 'Scottish Psychopath' having brought the best out of each other in promos throughout their careers. One such instance culminated in the former losing his composure during an episode of Raw earlier this year, though. Fresh off a spell on the sidelines with injury, Sheamus, clearly not yet in his best physical shape, was accused by McIntyre of eating "burger after burger after burger." Taken aback, Sheamus could not help but let out a laugh or two, before firing back with trademark vigour.