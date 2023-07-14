The WWE roster spans across three main brands: Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. As expected, with three shows to fill, the talent pool is huge and stacked with veterans and young, up-and-comers alike, and there simply isn't enough television time at WWE's disposal to give everyone that big push to the top of the card. Instead, the pushes go to the ones who are able to connect with an audience and who the creative team sees potential in. Of course, backstage politics and a number of other things come into play as well which can change the direction of a career.

Right now, there are plenty of active roster members who deserve a big push to the top, yet their position on the roster remains stagnant. Some of these stars have been given the ball in the past but have had it taken from them for various reasons, and others have yet to be given the ball at all. Let's explore five talented members of the WWE roster who absolutely deserve a big push, complete with main event matches and championships before they leave the company, and four who shouldn't get a push at all before they get released.

Related: 5 ways WWE could bring back Bray Wyatt and re-establish him as a main eventer

9 Push: Bobby Roode

Image credits: WWE

Bobby Roode is a huge star that is adored by the WWE Universe, and one of the most criminally underrated signings that WWE has ever had on their roster. He is a multi-time world champion and one of Impact Wrestling's biggest homegrown stars back when they were known as TNA. Roode looks the part, can wrestle with the best of them, and is a wizard on the microphone, often drawing comparisons to Triple H for his work. He has had classic matches and rivalries with some of the biggest names in wrestling including Sting, Kurt Angle, and AJ Styles. When he joined the WWE in 2016, The Glorious One took NXT by storm.

Roode's lack of a big push on the main roster is likely due to his age. Roode is currently 47 years old and is currently out of action, recovering from neck surgery. WWE likely has one more shot to make Bobby Roode a force to be reckoned with on the main roster before he leaves the company. Reigniting the flame he had underneath him in NXT when he was white-hot needs to be done sooner rather than later. Bobby Roode absolutely deserves one big run on the main roster. He would add legitimate credibility to any championship he holds, and the company is running out of time to make it happen.

8 Don't push: Dolph Ziggler

Image Source: WWE

Dolph Ziggler has been a mainstay on the WWE roster for almost 20 years. He debuted during the Ruthless Aggression era as a member of a stable called The Spirit Squad, but after the group disbanded, the talented Nick Nemeth was repackaged as Dolph Ziggler and began a run as a singles wrestler. Ziggler is an absolute workhorse and a true master of his craft, but his role in WWE has been quite simple: If you need to make an up-and-coming superstar look good, put them to work against Ziggler. He is one of the best all-around wrestlers that the company has ever had, and he has drawn comparisons to Shawn Michaels for the longest time.

His runs with the World Heavyweight Championship never really moved the needle as far as captivating the audience. Giving him one last big push before he begins to wind down his career likely wouldn't change anything. Ziggler is fantastic, and he gives the performance of a lifetime every time he is given the opportunity to do so, but his place on the roster has been cemented in place for so long that finally pulling the trigger and giving him a massive push at this stage of his career would likely feel forced and out of place.

7 Push: MVP

Image Credits: WWE

If there's a list of roster members that WWE never should have let go, MVP is probably somewhere very close to the top. MVP made his WWE debut back in 2006 and became a top star but was never given the chance to run at the very top of the card despite being a total-package performer with a believable character, quality in-ring talent, and unmatched charisma. His almost one-year-long run with the United States Championship was the stuff of legend, and he added a lot of credibility to the title at the time, treating it as a main-event-caliber prize.

Since his WWE return in 2020, MVP has only had a handful of matches and has spent most of his time as a manager, a role which he excels at. His stable, The Hurt Business, became one of the most over acts in the company before suddenly being disbanded. Giving MVP a push on the roster doesn't have to result in a return to full-time in-ring competition. Giving him a big push as a heel manager of an up-and-coming superstar from NXT would be just as effective. MVP is a master of the microphone and right now, he isn't being used to the best of his abilities, and having him as a top heel manager would make for some excellent TV should he ever be forced into the ring to wrestle a babyface in the same ilk as the legendary Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

6 Don't push: Omos

Image Credits: WWE

Omos was built as a force to be reckoned with when he first joined the WWE in 2020, and it looked like the company was taking steps to make him the next big thing in pro wrestling. Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, Omos' imposing size and stature were his only asset. While he is only 29 years old and is managed by MVP, his back-to-back losses to Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar killed off any momentum he had, and the harsh reality is, not even MVP was able to get him over as a monster heel, and that's not without plenty of trying.

While the company will inevitably try to push The Nigerian Giant once again in the future, it likely will not go anywhere that hasn't already been explored. By the time his push comes to an end, he will once again find himself in a position where he is there simply to job to the stars and give better wrestlers a rub. It always looks impressive when a superstar of a smaller stature manages to topple a giant, and this is what Omos' role on the roster should remain as an attempt to push him as a top-tier talent will fall flatter than the audience's pitch during one of his matches.

Related: Omos WWE height: How tall is he?

5 Push: Drew Gulak

Image credits: WWE

Drew Gulak has been a valuable part of the WWE roster since he joined the company. Gulak is a truly fantastic wrestler, is smooth on the microphone, and is very similar in size, stature, and talent to Bryan Danielson, who achieved plenty of cult fame in WWE when he wrestled under the name of Daniel Bryan. However, Gulak has seldom been used as more than an enhancement talent over in NXT, and the reason for that is that the talented superstar also works backstage for the company as a trainer, while also owning and operating his own training school. Gulak already has his career path set for when he retires from full-time in-ring competition.

However, we are hopefully a long way from the 36-year-old hanging up the boots, and the company still has plenty of time to give him a push in the right direction. Right now, Gulak's talent is completely wasted, and he has the potential to rise through the ranks and be a major player in NXT and even the main roster if they just gave him the ball and let him run with it. He's another Dolph Ziggler, and that isn't a bad thing, he just needs a chance to rise to that status first.

4 Don't push: Von Wagner

Image credits: WWE

WWE has been trying to make Von Wagner happen for five years, and he just isn't able to connect with the audience. He has also been in NXT for the same amount of time with no signs of him being ready for a run on the main roster. He is only 28 years old and looks like a superstar, but that is just about all he has going for him. The continued attempts to push him have failed almost every time. His ring work has seldom improved in the time he has been in development, his promos are channel changers, and he could redefine the meaning behind the phrase, 'the crowd goes mild'.

For whatever reason, he is still on the NXT roster and has even been rumored to be tipped as a future main eventer in WWE, but he has a very long way to go until he is ready for that, if he ever gets there at all. NXT is filled with much more talent deserving of a big push on the main roster such as Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov. Chances are we will see yet another attempt to push Wagner over on the gold brand, but just like the times before it, it most likely won't amount to anything spectacular, and he will once again disappear from the card.

3 Push: Chad Gable

Image Credits: WWE

Gable is in the same category as Drew Gulak. He's incredible at his craft in almost every facet of it, but criminally underutilized. Gable has never really been able to recover his career in a positive direction since the disbanding of American Alpha, and he has mostly spent his time working as a comedy actor. Despite this, Gable is still young and could still have a bright future in the company if he was given the chance, and there is a very good chance that the WWE Universe would easily get behind a Chad Gable push because he really does have it all.

RELATED: Kurt Angle was offered match against WWE legend following retirement

Gable could very easily be the next Kurt Angle. He has the talent and the charisma and has proved that he is able to run with any character opportunities that are given to him, no matter how goofy they may appear, just like Angle did back in his day. Angle was hilarious, but he was also given a chance to shine in the ring, and he excelled. Gable is hilarious and has the potential to do the same, but he hasn't yet been given the chance that Angle was. There's still plenty of time to right the wrong they have done with Chad Gable. Let's hope WWE corrects that booking error sooner rather than later.

2 Don't push: Otis

Image Credit: WWE

Otis is great at what he does. He is entertaining, and he can actually go in the ring, but that doesn't mean he deserves a big push in the WWE. During the NXT days, Otis was pushed as a big monster alongside Tucker Knight. Back then, it would have been more believable to say that Knight would be the one to make the jump to the main roster when the team disbanded, as Knight had plenty of potential to have a decent run, but he was ultimately released in 2021. Since then, Otis has mainly been used as a comic relief character across the main roster.

Otis' career has been defined by two characters: a monster act and a comedy act. There is little to no way that a return to his roots as a monster character would work today given the amount of ludicrous things that the company has had him do during his run as a comedy character. Giving Otis a big push wouldn't make sense and would likely fail in the grand scheme of things. He knows his place on the card, and he runs with it, and unlike his partner, Chad Gable, he simply doesn't have the potential to reinvent himself as a credible main eventer.

Related: WWE: Chad Gable wants to remind people he is a great singles wrestler

1 Push: AJ Styles

Image source: WWE

AJ Styles was the hottest free agent in the world, and WWE finally signed him back in 2016. Since then, AJ Styles has been phenomenal. He is a well-deserved Triple Crown Champion in WWE and had two brilliant runs with the WWE Championship. AJ Styles is the living, breathing definition of a professional wrestling superstar. He deserved the world, and he got it, and the WWE Universe loved every second of it. Styles' latest WWE run comes after being on the bench for six months with an injury, but now he's back and needs a big push sooner rather than later.

Read next: 5 WWE Wrestlers Who Are Over 40 & Still Have It (& 4 Who Don't)

Styles is 46 years old and has been very vocal about wanting to wind down his career and enjoy being healthy during retirement, which means that the clock is ticking on his career. WWE likely has just a few years left to give AJ Styles one last massive push in WWE. Giving him a World Heavyweight Championship run and feuds with younger, up-and-coming talent over the belt would do amazing things for anyone's career, while still giving AJ the spotlight he well and truly deserves at the very top of the WWE.