Highlights Eagle-eyed WWE fans spotted two Superstars together during a backstage segment on Raw this past Monday (29th of April)

Leaving the same room just a mere seconds apart were Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Given that Morgan injured Rhea Ripley, and cost her her title, it's raised suspicion among WWE fans about why her and Dom are together.

Dominik Mysterio has been exposed by the WWE Universe, with a video going viral on X catching the WWE Superstar in the act in the background during an interview taking place backstage on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

During a segment being filmed backstage, Dirty Dom was spotted leaving the same room that Liv Morgan had exited herself just a few seconds before, leaving fans shocked, especially with Rhea Ripley currently off television due to an injury that forced her to vacate the women's championship in WWE. Said injury was also caused by none other than Liv Morgan...

Injuries Mounting up for WWE

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are just two of many that have injuries at the minute

Mysterio is said to be dealing with an injury himself, which may explain the lack of physical action in recent times, but he recently shut down rumours of needing surgery on his social media accounts.

WWE seem to be accumulating a long list of injuries in recent months, with talent such as Seth Rollins said to have been performing through the pain barrier. Dom's Judgment Day accomplice and "Mami" Rhea Ripley is on the shelf through injury at this time herself, an injury suffered at the hands of Liv Morgan.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Dominik Mysterio has had 267 matches in his WWE career, winning 110 of them.

Mysterio is said to have picked up a freak injury during a match with Andrade. While Dave Meltzer tweeted the Superstar was set for surgery, Dom himself has denied he is going under the knife. The timeline following that surgery would have been lengthy; with it being common in baseball pitchers, the average recovery time would have been around nine months.

Rhea Ripley's Absense Leads to Questions

Ripley could lose her sidekick Dom while she's away

Morgan became embroiled in a bitter feud with Ripley on the day the Australian vacated the championship. Both women have injured the other in the past, and that was utilised in the storyline, with the former declaring the Liv Morgan revenge tour had begun following her injury to the latter.

The former SmackDown women's champion claimed the injury was her way of revenge for an injury she had suffered at the hands of Ripley last year.

After being forced to vacate her women's championship, Ripley's title was won by Becky Lynch in a Battle Royal on last week's Raw. Lynch was also Ripley's opponent at WrestleMania 40.

The backstage segment has left many fans wondering just what is going on between these two, especially after Liv has previously declared she cannot stand Dominik Mysterio. However, one possibility that has been speculated is the possibility of Morgan stealing Dom away from Ripley while she is gone.

While a talented wrestler, Dom spends more time accompanying Ripley to the ring. Given his current injury status, and the fact that 'Mami' won't be wrestling any time soon, Mysterio needs a new storyline, so maybe this is something to keep our eyes on.

More speculation has arisen about whether we could see Rhea Ripley replaced in Judgment Day by Morgan, and this is Mysterio's recruitment drive. With tensions always seeming high in the heel faction, and Rhea being the one to keep balance among the ranks, this could be the beginning of the end for the group.

Could we see history repeat itself with a custody for Dom match? As a young child, the Superstar was the centre of a feud between his father Rey Mysterio and Rey's former best friend Eddie Guerrero as the two competed in a custody match for him.

