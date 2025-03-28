Summary WWE has had the pleasure of platforming countless legendary WWE Superstars over the years.

These wrestlers have made history, earning themselves wins in all divisions possible.

From record-breaking World Championship reigns, to historic Tag Team triumphs, there are some WWE Superstars who have won more than others.

Throughout the long history of the WWE, there have been many WWE Superstars who have had sustained success and won multiple titles. With a storied history filled with countless memorable wrestlers, these stars spend their time in the squared circle competing for any possible title, but who has actually won the most overall?

When deciding what constitutes a true title reign in WWE, there have to be a few boundaries. Titles such as the 24/7 and Hardcore will not be included, otherwise R-Truth would have an unassailable lead with his 54 24/7 reigns. Gimmick belts like the Million Dollar Championship are also excluded. Titles won outside WWE in promotions like WCW and TNA are also not included, which rules Ric Flair, Booker T and Sting out of contention. However, WCW Titles won under the WWE umbrella do count, as the titles were still technically “WCW” during the 2001 Invasion storyline.

This leaves us with the following titles: WWE, Universal, World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, United States, European and all the Tag belts. Taking all of this into account, GiveMeSport takes you through the 10 wrestlers with the most cumulative championship wins in WWE history.