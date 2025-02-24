Summary WrestleMania remains the undisputed highlight of the WWE calendar for fans and superstars alike.

Down through the years, a small selection of wrestlers have managed to maintain flawless records at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The likes of Ax and Sable feature prominently on the list of the top 10 unbeaten superstar records at 'Mania.

WrestleMania. The mere mention of the word evokes a wide range of emotions for wrestling fans and superstars alike. It is the sport's most high-profile showcase and has been the stage for many of the greatest matches in its history.

The Undertaker boasts by some way the most impressive individual record at the event, at 25-2. A select few wrestlers, past and present alike, though, have managed to emerge from 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' with their record unscathed by a single defeat. In this article, we take a look at 10 such superstars to have tasted only success at WrestleMania.

To keep the list to just 10 names, we have not included any of the many wrestlers who managed a 1-0 record at 'Mania.

Rank Name WrestleMania record Appearances 1 Rob Van Dam 4-0 WrestleMania X8, XX, 22 & 23 2 Bianca Belair 4-0 WrestleMania 37, 38, 39 & XL 3 Sable 3-0 WrestleMania XIV, XV & XX 4 Ax 3-0 WrestleMania IV, V & VI 5 Legion of Doom 3-0 WrestleMania VII, 13 & XIV 6 Chyna 2-0 WrestleMania 2000 & X-Seven 7 Mr. T 2-0 WrestleMania 1 & 2 8 AJ Lee 2-0 WrestleMania XXX & 31 9 Terry Funk 2-0 WrestleMania 2 & XIV 10 Virgil 2-0 WrestleMania VII & VIII

10 Virgil

First up on our list comes a superstar whose name may not be all too familiar to more recent followers of the WWE. The wrestler in question comes in the form of Virgil. The late Virgil, who sadly passed away last year, competed at WrestleMania on a pair of occasions. His first appearance came in 1991, at WrestleMania VII, when the Pennsylvania native faced off with Ted DiBiase in a singles match. After DiBiase became overly focused on Virgil's new associate Roddy Piper at ringside, the latter took advantage, to secure a count-out victory. A year later, Virgil then played his part in an 8-man tag match, teaming up with Sgt. Slaughter, The Big Boss Man, and Jim Duggan. And Virgil proved himself the decisive figure, in pinning Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys.

Opponent Match Type WrestleMania edition Date Ted DiBiase Singles WM VII March 24, 1991 Nasty Boys, The Mountie, Repo Man 8-man Tag Team WM VIII April 5, 1992

9 Terry Funk

Another WWE superstar to have gone 2-0 at WrestleMania was Terry Funk. Funk, for his part, died just months before the aforementioned Virgil, back in 2023. But his legacy as one of the all-time greats lives on. The 'Texas Bronco' was involved in two 'Mania matches, a full 12 years apart. The first came at just the 2nd edition of the event when Funk teamed up with brother Hoss against The Junkyard Dog and Tito Santana. A match which earned widespread praise was ended upon Funk striking The Junkyard Dog with a megaphone, before securing the pinfall. Upon his long-awaited return to the WWE, Funk then joined forces with the legendary Mick Foley for a 'Dumpster Match' against The New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania XIV. Known at the time as 'Chainsaw Charlie', Funk and Foley ultimately triumphed, to secure the World Tag Team Titles.

Opponent Match Type WrestleMania edition Date Junkyard Dog, Tito Santana Tag Team WM 2 April 7, 1986 The New Age Outlaws Tag Team Championship WM XIV March 29, 1998

8 AJ Lee

Next up comes another superstar to have enjoyed a stint with the WWE which proved to be shorter than many would have liked. AJ Lee was one of the finest women's wrestlers of her time,and competed twice at WrestleMania. The first, in 2014, came as part of the 'Vickie Guerrero Divas Championship Invitational'. Lee beat out the competition of 13 other women - including Naomi, Natalya and the Bella Twins - to retain her championship impressively. 12 months later, the now-37-year-old then teamed up with former foe Paige to take on the Bellas. And Lee for the 2nd year running made use of the 'Black Widow' to secure the victory.

Opponent Match Type WrestleMania edition Date Aksana, Alicia Fox, Brie Bella, Cameron, Emma, Eva Marie, Layla, Naomi, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Rosa Mendes, Summer Rae, Tamina Vickie Guerrero Divas Championship Invitational WM XXX April 6, 2014 The Bella Twins Tag Team WM 31 March 29, 2015

7 Mr. T

Another whose presence in World Wrestling Entertainment may come as new-found knowledge to modern fans is Mr. T. Real name Laurence Tureaud, Mr. T, best known for his role in 'The A-Team', competed in both the first and second editions of WrestleMania. At the former, the actor joined forces with Hulk Hogan, to take on the team of Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in the main event. And it was the former pair who triumphed, Hogan, having pinned Orndorff following the accidental intervention of Bob Orton. A year later, at WrestleMania 2, Mr. T went solo, in a boxing match against Piper built off the former's character from the movie Rocky III. In round 4, Mr. T secured the win, after Piper was disqualified for an illegal bodyslam.

Opponent Match Type WrestleMania edition Date Roddy Piper, Paul Orndorff Tag Team WM 1 March 31, 1985 Roddy Piper Boxing WM 2 April 7, 1986

6 Chyna

The 2nd woman to ever manage a 2-0 record at WrestleMania, long before AJ Lee, was Chyna. 'The Ninth Wonder of the World' was during her years in the WWE known for her otherworldly strength, culminating in the bulk of her rivalries being with male superstars. At WrestleMania 2000, Chyna was therefore pencilled in for an altogether unusual matchup, joining tag team 'Too Cool' to face off with The Radicalz. The late Chyna, who passed away in 2016, eventually pinned Eddie Guerrero to secure the victory, amid a storyline romance between the pair. The following year, the New York native was pitted against Ivory, with the Women's Championship on the line. And Chyna went on to dispatch of her champion opponent ruthlessly, making use of a Military Press Drop to end the contest within three minutes.

Opponent Match Type WrestleMania edition Date The Radicalz 6-person Intergender Tag Team WM 2000 April 2, 2000 Ivory Singles Women's Championship WM X-Seven April 1, 2001

