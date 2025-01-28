Summary Risky WWE matches result in severe injuries for wrestlers like JD McDonagh.

WWE Superstars, including Ivar and Dominik Mysterio, show support for McDonagh.

Backstage producer Shane Helms also praises McDonagh's courage and talent.

As another week begins, it means the WWE Universe and Netflix have bared witness to another episode of Monday Night Raw. With numerous talking points, such as Gunther making WWE Superstars break character, the thoughts of everyone are solely with JD McDonagh following a nasty bump during his match. The Irishman has since come out to reveal the extent of his injuries, as his fellow WWE colleagues show support for the Judgement Day member.

There is a reason that WWE programming used to air a 'Don't try this at home' disclaimer before their shows. A business in which talented athletes put their bodies on the line for fans' entertainment, it comes with its risks. Many WWE Superstars have seen life-changing effects from wrestling, with Big E the most recent victim; JD McDonagh produced a moment that had everyone fearing for his safety on Raw.

Luckily, McDonagh was in a fit enough state to finish his match not long before the Irishman collapsed backstage. With the WWE Universe fully informed of his condition, many WWE Superstars have taken to X to tweet in support of the courageous wrestler.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: JD McDonagh is the longest-reigning NXT Cruiserweight Champion in WWE history, with a 439-day reign.

WWE Superstars Praise JD McDonagh

The Irishman has the respect of his colleagues

Having attempted a moonsault from the ring to the floor, McDonagh's momentum took him into the announce table where the Judgement Day members head bounced off with worrying impact. Attempting to reclaim his World Tag Team Championship off of the War Raiders, Ivar has come out to show respect to the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, a wrestler who knows all too well about the severity of neck health.

Besides McDonagh's opponent showing love, fellow Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio took to X to support his stablemate. Having been the tag partner of McDonagh on the night and has been for over a year, Mysterio reinforced his love for the Irishman.

A man who knows all too well about stables is Chad Gable. Having associated himself with the Alpha Academy for four years, the four-time Tag Team Champion now plies his trade alongside the American Made group. Understandably saddened at seeing a colleague hurt, the fan-favourite wrestler made it known how much he respects McDonagh.

It isn't just fellow WWE Superstars that have shown support for McDonagh, as Shane Helms got in on the act, a man better known for his work as The Hurricane. Now a backstage producer with the WWE, Helms let it known that he also admires McDonagh.

An admired figure backstage, McDonagh's injury has seen him get the flowers he has long deserved as a consistent member of WWE programming. With both fans and wrestlers praying for his swift recovery, McDonagh will be welcomed back with open arms when he heals up.