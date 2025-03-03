Summary Cena shocked the WWE Universe with a heel turn, leaving fans worldwide speechless.

Many WWE Superstars still can't believe Cena's turn, including R-Truth and Brandi Rhodes.

Cena's heel turn sets up a WrestleMania main event against Cody Rhodes, another Hollywood heel for him to deal with.

As WWE closed the doors on their second PLE of the year and the last one before WrestleMania, the closing moments created an industry-changing memory as John Cena turned heel for the first time in his career. A segment that the WWE Universe are still wrapping their heads around, it has left fans all over the world speechless.

It was a heel turn that the WWE Universe had become accustomed to assuming would never happen, but the Road to WrestleMania has created another memorable moment. As fans continue to digest what has been regarded as the greatest heel turn of all time, Cena's colleagues have reacted to the incident as well.

WWE Superstars have become accustomed to working within a company where the wackiest and wildest moments happen. However, nobody could have expected what transpired in the Rogers Centre. According to a report from Fightful, WWE worked incredibly hard to keep this moment under wraps, leading to genuine shock from both WWE Superstars and the WWE Universe. Not afraid to let their feelings known, many within the industry, as well as many of Cena's colleagues, took to X after the event and voiced their opinions on the jaw-dropping moment.

WWE Superstars React to Cena's Heel Turn

Cena's colleagues are in just as much disbelief as the WWE Universe

Credit: WWE

Deciding to sell his soul to the Final Boss, The Rock, Cena formed a trio with Travis Scott and laid the beating of a lifetime into Cody Rhodes. Holding nothing back, former WWE Superstar and wife to the American Nightmare, Brandi Rhodes, took to X to voice her opinion.

As the WWE Universe still come to grips with witnessing the hero of a lifetime turn his back on the fans, two of the 16-time World Champion's colleagues are in just as much shock. R-Truth, who has gone on record claiming Cena to be his childhood hero despite being older than the Champ, has posted to X. Alongside Truth, announcer Jackie Redmond is in just as much disbelief at what unfolded in Toronto.

From disbelief to adoration and jealousy, not every WWE Superstar was shocked at what they saw. Drew McIntyre, who has become WWE's number-one hater, has always been on the ball when it comes to hilarious posts on X. One of the better social media users in the company, the Scotsman aimed his night's frustration at two of the three members of the Elimination Chamber's main event. Joining in on the act, Bronson Reed also made it clear that he loved what he saw.

No longer a WWE Superstar, former WWE Internet Champion, Zack Ryder (now known as Matt Cardona) felt his fair share of pain at the hands of Cena when he was walking the corridors of the WWE. Most notably, the pair were at the centre of a love triangle involving WWE Diva Eve, with Ryder reminding the WWE Universe that Cena has always been a bad guy.

The Champ will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Having set up his stall after his Royal Rumble disappointment, Cena lived up to his promises. Telling fans that he would enter the Chamber and win because he needed to main event WrestleMania and win his record-breaking 17th World Title, the Champ manifested his success into existence.

Turning his back on Rhodes in the most remarkable fashion, the pair will now main event the Showcase of Immortals in April. Rhodes, who had to withstand the presence of The Rock last year, will now have to deal with two Hollywood heels as he continues to cement himself as one of the greatest babyfaces in the history of WWE.