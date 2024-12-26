Summary WrestleMania season is around the corner, the most exciting time in the wrestling calendar.

Whether it's long-standing talent like Chad Gable or a newer star like Carmelo Hayes, plenty of WWE Superstars deserve a push.

Rankings consider the WWE Universe's perception of talent and their prior work.

The main roster in WWE has officially presented their final PLE of the year, closing out 2024 with an incredibly successful Survivor Series. A quick stop to the newly rejuvenated Saturday Night's Main Event in December is all that separates the WWE Universe from the new year.

With every new year in the WWE, January marks the road to WrestleMania. An exciting period where new stars can be made and new opportunities can arise. From the journey of Kofimania to the arrival of AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, the season of surprise has the WWE Universe's full attention, with anything being possible.

Be it from a seismic Royal Rumble performance or consistent weekly progress, there is no better time to shine than before the Showcase of the Immortals. Working under a new regime, the WWE hasn't shied away from platforming stars who wouldn't have previously been given the chance.

With new opportunities becoming more frequent under Triple H's WWE, here are 10 WWE Superstars who could get pushed in 2025.

Ranking Factors

Popularity within the WWE Universe - how popular they are, or what is their potential to become a fan favourite.

- what have they done that sees them deserving of a push. Gaps within the program - how positively they would affect the current WWE product.

Position WWE Superstar Brand 1. Ludwig Kaiser RAW 2. Chelsea Green SmackDown 3. Chad Gable RAW 4. Dakota Kai RAW 5. Creed Brothers RAW 6. Andrade SmackDown 7. Montez Ford SmackDown 8. Carmelo Hayes SmackDown 9. B-Fab SmackDown 10. War Raiders RAW

10 War Raiders

Returning this past October, the War Raiders, consisting of Erik and Ivar, have always been a reliable act. Still awaiting their second main roster championship run, the WWE Universe realised what they had missed out on in their absence, with many hoping they can go one step further in 2025.

Having stagnated on the main roster before Erik's neck fusion surgery in late 2023, it gave Ivar the chance to shine. Now, back together and with a point to prove, Ivar's work throughout Erik's absence has led the WWE Universe to fall back in love with the pair, something that can hopefully manifest into gold.

9 B-Fab

A WWE superstar who has had to wait patiently for an opportunity, B-Fab is staking a claim for more TV time. Recently, participating in the women's United States championship tournament, she proved to the world that she can hang with the best.

A report from Fightful Select noted how many 'talent and staff have pushed for B-Fab to get more opportunities after she's shown a lot of initiative to improve', something that is evident in her current work. Having been placed alongside Hit Row and Bobby Lashley in her career, she appears to be ready to make a name for herself without the help of anyone else. With an influx of female mid-card championships, 2025 could be the year that she steps up.

8 Carmelo Hayes

A graduate of NXT, Hayes quickly made a name for himself on the main roster, justifying SmackDown's decision to make him a first-round draft pick. Coming off the back of an incredible best-of-seven series against Andrade, it's time for Hayes to get some gold, and 2025 could be that year.

Proving he can go when needed, his high-profile matches against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and AJ Styles speak for themselves. He's also proven his value at the mid-card level, sparking a lively feud with Andrade and LA Knight when it appeared the United States championship buzz was running out. A charismatic superstar blessed with an incredible in-ring IQ, it's only a matter of time until he climbs up the card.

7 Montez Ford

Having been with the WWE since 2012, it is baffling that Montez Ford hasn't been utilised as a singles star yet. Best known for his work alongside Angelo Dawkins, as one-half of the Street Profits, they have always stood out in the tag division.

However, recent times haven't been so good for the pair, with opportunities becoming less frequent. Looking like it's time to let the pair spread their wings as solo acts, Ford's charisma has made him a fan favourite. Owning an energy and passion that few can replicate, it's also his high-risk, athletic in-ring style that has gripped the WWE Universe. Having recently expressed frustration at his current role in the WWE, let's hope 2025 can be kinder to him.

6 Andrade

Having been one-half of WWE's more successful feuds in 2024, the aforementioned series with Carmelo Hayes, next year is the time for Andrade to set foot in the main event scene.

The former NXT Champion originally left the WWE in 2020 but returned under the Triple H regime and has since been hovering around the mid-card. Having proved his worth just like in his first run, it is time for the WWE to push Andrade as an upper-card act, something the WWE Universe have been clamouring for.

5 Creed Brothers

Another graduate of NXT, the real-life brothers got their chance to shine on NXT 2.0 and were soon fast-tracked to the main roster.

Being trusted with a place in the modern version of Kurt Angle's Team Angle, the American Made act are a reliable duo that will entertain the crowds. Their combination of legitimate wrestling and daredevil stunts makes them the perfect guys to work under Chad Gable. As well as being just as entertaining when not wrestling, they have all the tools to be a successful act, with 2025 hopefully being the year that they are validated with WWE gold.

4 Dakota Kai

A member of Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai is one of WWE's longest-serving superstars. Having had numerous successful feuds on NXT, most notably with Tegan Nox, she's struggled to replicate this on the main roster.

Although injuries have been a persistent nightmare for Kai's WWE career, it is hard to believe she has never held a single's title. With the arrival of two new mid-card championships in the women's division, it should be a matter of when, not if, for the New Zealand-born wrestler.

3 Chad Gable

The survivor of an anchored Shorty G gimmick, Chad Gable has since gone on to establish himself as one of WWE's best acts. One of the most reliable performers, his blend of charisma and seriousness sees him as an act that continually thrives, regardless of circumstances.

Despite not winning, Gable enjoyed a lengthy stint in the Intercontinental championship picture, having enthralling feuds with Sami Zayn and Gunther. Proving his versatility, he has since gone on to face off against the Wyatt Sicks, showing he can do it all. However, seemingly always there to prop others up, 2025 should be the year that the WWE capitalise on Gable.

2 Chelsea Green

Credit: WWE

Chelsea Green has taken to her second run in the WWE as someone who fears nothing, and it shows. Her natural rise not only on the card but in the eyes of the WWE Universe, is something to behold. Having broken her wrist on two different debuts in her first run, she is finally on a run that needs to be paired with a championship.

Her character work as the 'Karen' of the WWE has entertained everyone, but it is her ability to make anything work that sees her deserving of a push. Whether it is 'Dumpster' matches or Money in the Bank ladder matches, one way or another, she will make a name for herself. Having progressed past the first round of the United States championship tournament, it would be a match made in heaven if she were to win.

1 Ludwig Kaiser

Despite Gunther's meteoric rise to the top in 2024, Ludwig Kaiser followed him every step of the way and some. Having separated from his tag-team partner, Giovanni Vinci, no one could have imagined that Kaiser would have achieved such an organic rise.

Managing to avoid living in the shadow of the equally successful Gunther, Kaiser's charisma is unparalleled, and his wrestling is just as good. A reliable mid-card act who will improve every segment and match he is in 2025 should be the year that Kaiser joins Gunther in having gold.