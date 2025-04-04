WrestleMania 41 is nearly here, and the road to the elusive two nights under the lights is almost at its end. WWE has a serious job to do in finding ways to one-up WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia last year. It was an event that had one of the most spectacular endings in the company's history.

To overcome this, some seismic matches on the card have already been confirmed, with more yet to be added at the time of writing. Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. Iyo Sky will take on Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship. However, it's looking increasingly likely that Rhea Ripley could be added to the fold.

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will compete for the World Heavyweight Title against the mighty Gunther. The Austrian wrestler has looked unstoppable since his jump from NXT and still holds the record as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Fans can also expect the main event of Night One between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk to be fireworks. We picked five superstars from the currently confirmed matches on the card and explained why each respective wrestler should go over.