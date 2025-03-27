Summary Randy Orton is the youngest World Champion in WWE history, with success solely under the WWE umbrella.

Hulk Hogan secured his iconic status with 12 World Titles, split between WWE and WCW, including a record-breaking reign.

John Cena rivals Ric Flair's 16 World Titles, aiming for a record-setting 17th reign, solidifying his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Professional wrestlers have plenty of goals when getting into the business. Winning a title, appearing on WrestleMania, or main eventing shows are all appealing aspects of the industry. However, standing head and shoulders above these achievements is the feat of becoming a World Champion.

An honour that cements a wrestler as the focal point of a show or company, it is a privilege that few get to achieve. Throughout professional wrestling's storied history, there have been plenty of memorable World Champions. Whether that is in WWE, WCW or NWA - the three companies whose title lineages count within WWE history - an accomplishment that is a dream for many has been achieved a handful of times by others.

The WWE Championship's history stems back all the way to 1963. Fifty years of esteemed holders, there are a select few who have had the honour of not just holding the belt twice or three times, but a number that goes into double digits. For this list, the focus will be on men's World Champions, with WWE, WCW, NWA reigns counting towards any entrants total. A list that includes the industries best, these are the ten winningest World Champions.

10 Harley Race

8 World Titles