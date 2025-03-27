Summary
- Randy Orton is the youngest World Champion in WWE history, with success solely under the WWE umbrella.
- Hulk Hogan secured his iconic status with 12 World Titles, split between WWE and WCW, including a record-breaking reign.
- John Cena rivals Ric Flair's 16 World Titles, aiming for a record-setting 17th reign, solidifying his Hall of Fame-worthy career.
Professional wrestlers have plenty of goals when getting into the business. Winning a title, appearing on WrestleMania, or main eventing shows are all appealing aspects of the industry. However, standing head and shoulders above these achievements is the feat of becoming a World Champion.
An honour that cements a wrestler as the focal point of a show or company, it is a privilege that few get to achieve. Throughout professional wrestling's storied history, there have been plenty of memorable World Champions. Whether that is in WWE, WCW or NWA - the three companies whose title lineages count within WWE history - an accomplishment that is a dream for many has been achieved a handful of times by others.
The WWE Championship's history stems back all the way to 1963. Fifty years of esteemed holders, there are a select few who have had the honour of not just holding the belt twice or three times, but a number that goes into double digits. For this list, the focus will be on men's World Champions, with WWE, WCW, NWA reigns counting towards any entrants total. A list that includes the industries best, these are the ten winningest World Champions.
