Seth Rollins v The Miz from WWE Raw was 'highly praised backstage', a new report has claimed.

A lot of the chatter circulating online after Raw focused on The Miz's match with Rollins, and just how good it was.

Fans didn't think too much of the match when it was first announced, but The Miz and Seth ended up putting on arguably the best TV match of the week.

What was the backstage reaction to The Miz v Seth Rollins?

As noted, The Miz and Rollins put on a fantastic bout on Raw last week, with many calling it the best match of the last seven days, at the very least.

The reaction was positive not only from fans, but people within WWE too, with Fightful noting that the chatter backstage after the match was positive, via WrestleTalk.

There was a lot of positive reception backstage to the Rollins vs. Miz match

Many fans are even calling the bout The Miz's best match since Backlash 2018, which ironically also saw him share the ring with Rollins.

The match served as a reminder that The Miz, while known mainly as a great promo guy, is also no slouch when it comes to working in the ring.

Latest news on The Miz & Seth Rollins

Neither Miz or Rollins have a clear direction going into Backlash, and it seems likely that Triple H is going to leave both men off the card for the pay-per-view in Puerto Rico on May 6.

Rollins is expected to be back by Night of Champions though, fighting on the card in Saudi Arabia on May 27, but The Miz's status for the show in the Middle East is a lot less certain.

Speaking of Seth, the former Universal Champion was rumoured to be unhappy with how Triple H has been booking him and looking to quit, but that has been debunked, which you can read more about by clicking here.

In fact, Fightful is also reporting that there are "no issues" between Rollins and Triple H, or another else in WWE for that matter, putting to bed the rumours that Seth is looking to quit the company and work elsewhere.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.