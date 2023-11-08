Following a majorly botched finish to a Monday Night Raw match, Triple H may have to change his plans for WWE Survivor Series on the fly.

Last week, it was revealed that WWE was planning to turn The Miz babyface and put him in a team with DIY, and that change immediately started to happen on TV.

With over 20 years under his belt with the company, the former WWE Champion is undoubtedly one of the most decorated performers in wrestling history, but he's been a heel for the majority of his career, making the babyface spot a usual one for him.

The Miz has now been turned babyface by WWE

Days after the aforementioned report, it was clear that WWE was building towards an Intercontinental Championship match between The Miz and Gunther, with the pair sharing the ring for a segment on the October 30 episode of Raw.

In typical babyface fashion, Adam Pearce made The Miz earn his shot at the gold and thus a fatal four-way match took place on November 4's episode of Raw to determine the number one contender for Gunther at Survivor Series, with Ricochet, Ivar and Bronson Reed also in contention.

However, the match itself had quite a confusing finish, as two pinfalls occurred at the same time. Ivar had Ricochet’s shoulders on the mat at the same time that The Miz had rolled up Reed, with a conflicting referee attempting count both falls.

Though, as the official was counting the two pinfalls, Ricochet got a shoulder off the mat and The Miz went down as the winner which seemingly surprised all involved.

Without much fuss being made, it wouldn’t have looked too out of place, but it took a while for the 'A-Lister' to be announced as the winner and commentary tried to play up the idea that Ricochet didn’t kick out despite the fact that it was very clear that he had, as you can see below.

Video: The Miz becomes the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship

A botch occured during The Miz's match on WWE Raw

Now, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has suggested that Ricochet wasn’t supposed to kick out when being pinned by Ivar, with it believed that the former NXT North American Champion was 'rocked' from a move earlier in the match, which led to the error.

Just a note regarding Raw last night. Ricochet was not supposed to kick out of the Ivar moonsault and it was supposed to be a simultaneous double pin. That's why it came across so awkward on television. I believe Ricochet was rocked earlier in the match when his head hit the mat.

Post-match, Ivar attacked Miz which subsequently set up a bout between the two for next week. It would have made sense for this to have happened off the back of both men securing successful pinfalls during the four-way match last night and being frustrated with each other, but with the botched finish, Triple H will likely have to adapt on the fly in order to make things line up going forward.

RELATED: Scrapped plans for Cody Rhodes to face one of wrestling's biggest-ever starsAs of the time of writing, it's unclear what Triple H's plans are, and how they're going to change, but now 'The Game' has five days to figure out what do and how to get to his Gunther title match at Survivor Series.

As always, should more come out about the reaction to last night’s botched Raw finish, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.