Under the leadership of Vince McMahon, the tag team division was often neglected by WWE.

The pantheon of professional wrestling has been blessed with legendary duos who have brought laurels, pride, and a great many eyeballs to tag team wrestling. From the technical proficiency of the great duos of the 1980s to the stuntmen of the early 2000s, tag team wrestling has captured a prominent part of wrestling cards when done well.

Simultaneously, for a variety of reasons, professional wrestling - and consequently, WWE - has been privy to a few forgettable tag teams. It is thus alarming that a selection of them have held the tag team championship. For whatever reason, WWE has chosen to plus their tag straps on quite a number of teams who failed as champions and didn't fit the role.

Remembering those reigns, here is our take on the 10 worst tag team champions in WWE history.

10 Ric Flair and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper

The famed wrestlers won the tag team championships when they were 57 and 52 years old, respectively.

The victory would naturally demean the team they beat. However, given they won it from The Spirit Squad (more on them later), there were no eyebrows raised.

Flair and Piper's win resulted in a major pop, given their years of work in the business. But their reign failed to discharge the misery that fell upon the division due to their predecessor's run with the belts.

Having won the titles at Cyber Sunday in 2006, Flair and Piper dropped the titles eight days later to Edge and Randy Orton, the team known as Rated RKO. Their reign was thankfully short and could have been avoided altogether.

9 Braun Strowman and Nicholas

Speaking of short tag team title reigns, one must mention the team of Braun Strowman and Nicholas.

WWE has, over the years, commissioned some strange ideas to make their giant wrestlers feel akin to a titan. Circa 2018, it was Strowman's time to portray the all-conquering, superhuman character.

During WrestleMania season that year, Strowman was engaged in a feud that saw him earn a tag team title shot. Obligated to find a partner to compete in the title match, the 'monster among men' chose a random crowd member from the WrestleMania audience, who happened to be a 10-year-old boy named Nicholas.

Strowman and his partner would proceed to defeat Sheamus and Cesaro before vacating the belts on the subsequent episode of Monday Night Raw.

It seemed to be a fun exercise at the time. However, in retrospect, the glorified handicap bout devalued their predecessor's reign as opposed to elevating Strowman.

8 1-2-3 Kid and Bob Holly

The year was 1994 and the tag team titles were vacated. This prompted WWE to book a tournament to crown the new champions.

The Smoking Gunns, originally set to be the challengers, got kayfabe injured and were replaced by the eleventh-hour pair of 1-2-3 Kid and Bob Holly. It was rumored that the pair they replaced were destined to be the eventual winners. And as fate would have it, the replacements somehow ended up ascending the mountain.

Normally, the eventuality should have led to the wrestlers being pushed as legitimate champions. It was an opportunity to expand the tag division and create a larger pool of strong teams. WWE, however, swerved everyone. On the night following Royal Rumble, The Smoking Gunns successfully challenged the new champions and won the belts.

This one-day reign rendered the tournament completely redundant and disesteemed every team that competed in it.

7 The Rock and The Undertaker

WWE could not help themselves with these pairs. And nor did these pairs help the tag team championships.

The Rock and The Undertaker are two of the most decorated wrestlers in the business. Their notoriety expands far beyond the realms of WWE. And one would associate their names with accompanying prestige.

Yet, their reign as tag team champions ranks among the worst.

The pair was banded together randomly at a time their rivalry was peaking. This messy arrangement was worsened by the fact that Edge and Christian were at the receiving end. The Canadian duo had conjured up an impressive reign, built great chemistry, and were seen as masters of the craft when they lost the belts.

And strangely, WWE neither had The Rock and The Undertaker run successfully as tag champions nor did they subsequently address their singles rivalry.

6 The Spirit Squad

WWE never really gave this faction a chance.

The above statement may seem farcical given that The Spirit Squad held the tag team championship for over 200 days. However, this list is indicative of how WWE managed to periodically disrespect their tag team division.

Existing under 'The Freebird Rule', the group of five members would leverage different combinations for title matches. But none of those title matches was of any note owing to the lack of believable challengers. The teams of Jim Duggan and Eugene, and Snitsky and Val Venis did not add any legitimacy to The Spirit Squad's run as champions.

The constant burial at the hands of DX would further tarnish the Squad's image as headliners of their division. The tag team division as a whole suffered during this reign.

The exclamation point of shame would be marked on their reign at Cyber Sunday 2006 when Flair and Piper dethroned them in under seven minutes.

5 Men on a Mission

Imagine becoming tag team champions accidentally. Not a kayfabe accident, but an actual one.

Men on a Mission was composed of big men Mable and Mo as well as their rap-loving manager Oscar. Despite their size, WWE booked them as babyfaces who loved to dress colorfully and have a positive attitude. In 1994, the Men on a Mission found themselves in a tag team title match against The Quebecers at a London House Show. And a comedy of errors led to the Men on a Mission winning the belts.

Mable, given his massive size, stunned Pierre of the Quebecers when he fell on him while executing a move. Pierre, shaken by the impact, failed to kick out in time, resulting in an unwitting pinfall victory for the Men on a Mission.

The Quebecers would regain their titles two days later in Sheffield.

4 David Otunga and Michael McGillicutty

It is unfortunate that McGillicutty, or Curtis Axel, could not enjoy a better run in wrestling.

He is a decent technician, but a combination of expectations due to lineage and bad booking decisions has resulted in his place outside the company.

His tag team championship run is a glaring and sad representation of his time with the company. It did not help either that he would be paired with Otunga. The NXT graduate was pushed because of his physique as opposed to his wrestling prowess and consequently, the crowd rejected him.

The pair of Otunga and McGillicutty won the titles aided by CM Punk's distraction. They received no reaction from the crowd during their reign and defended the gold only thrice (never on pay-per-view), and lost unceremoniously to the team of Kofi Kingston and Evan Bourne.

3 Kenzo Suzuki and Renee Dupree

Kenzo Suzuki's WWE gimmick was a classic case of a joke only Vince McMahon found funny. He was a Japanese dressed in the colors of the US flag, bellowing jarringly poor renditions of popular American songs. And to make matters worse, he was paired with the equally irritating character of Rene Dupree.

The bigger problem with this pairing was their lack of technical wrestling proficiency and high-flying ability. Further, neither was physically built to take on the role of a quintessential giant. So what did WWE do with the pair? Made them tag team champions, of course!

The pair held the tag belts for three uneventful months before the team of Rey Mysterio and Rob Van Dam beat them in December 2004.

2 The Legion of Doom 2.0

WWE is notorious for confiscating the joy of nostalgia by misplacing wrestlers in lose-lose situations.

The Legion of Doom 2.0 was such a case when Animal was paired with Heidenreich in 2005, two years after Hawk's passing.

It was clear that Vince McMahon's fancy for Heidenreich was owing to the wrestler's physique. But he lacked charisma, was poor on the microphone, and was neither a technician nor a high-flier within the ropes.

With one wrestler past his prime and the other only physically impressive, WWE might as well have named the pair 'Legion to be Doomed'.

As they went all in with the remake, giving Heidenreich the Road Warriors' iconic face paint and spiked shoulder pad, WWE obliterated the line between tribute and mockery.

Only more doomed than the forced pairing were the fans who had to sit through a legendary pair's memory being destroyed. Animal and Heidenreich held the titles for over three months before losing to MNM, the team they had beaten to win the gold.

1 John Cena and every partner

John Cena is an irrefutable legend of the business. But one can see exactly why he gained detractors during his 'Super Cena' phase.

The man had four reigns with the tag team belts. And each of his partners was the person or group Cena was feuding with at the time. Shawn Michaels, Batista, David Otunga, and The Miz were all his rivals when he partnered with them to win the tag belts.

These reigns reflected very poorly on the entire division. With each such reign of Cena, WWE portrayed their regular tag teams, who train together and specialize in doubles competition, to be weaker than temporary alliances between rivals who can barely co-exist.

Apart from devaluing the division, Cena's reigns did not ever elevate the team that beat them either. In summary, Cena's four reigns were avoidable, helped nobody, and tarnished the image of the tag team championships.

These booking decisions defied logic at the time and even in retrospect, there is little to justify them.