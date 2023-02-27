Some WWE stars are said to be 'unhappy' with Triple H over his plans for WrestleMania 39

Triple H has upset some of the WWE roster with his plans for WrestleMania 39, a new report has claimed.

WWE's Chief Content Officer is said to want to put on fewer matches at WrestleMania this year than fans may have become used to seeing previously.

This is believed to have led to some unhappy faces within the WWE roster, with some worried they may not miss out on the biggest show of the year.

Why are WWE Superstars unhappy with Triple H?

As noted, it's being reported that Triple H wants this year's WrestleMania 39 card to feature fewer matches than fans have seen previously, particularly over the last few years.

The news was reported by WrestlingNews.co, who also claim that fewer matches mean fewer wrestlers, which has led to some unhappiness among members of the roster...

Triple H wants a small card this year which means that a lot of names that have been working on TV and live events throughout the year will be hanging out backstage during the show. Only a small handful of talent are being used. There's also some unhappiness about some of the slots on the show being used by legends and celebrities.

As the report states, some of the roster is said to be unhappy with Triple H prioritising legends and celebrities over the wrestlers who appear on TV each week and work the non-televised house shows.

However, with WrestleMania having a lot of mainstream media present and being WWE's biggest show of the year, it's clear why Triple H has changed this strategy.

What matches are confirmed for WrestleMania 39?

At the time of writing, only three matches have been announced for WrestleMania 39.

The first will see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, presumably in the main event of night two.

And in what, according to the Wrestling Observer, is the favourite to main event night one, Charlotte Flair defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley.

More matches will obviously be added to the show, potentially even on Raw tonight, but below are some of the bouts rumoured to be taking place at the show.

Gunther v Drew McIntyre v Sheamus

Dominik Mysterio v Rey Mysterio

Edge v Finn Balor

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler v IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

Bobby Lashley v Bray Wyatt

Brock Lesnar v Omos

The Usos v Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Austin Theory v John Cena

Seth Rollins v Logan Paul

