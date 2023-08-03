Highlights Gunther's recent success in WWE has made him a formidable force on the main roster, but Mustafa Ali believes he should have been the one to defeat him.

Gunther is heavily protected in WWE, and is embarking on a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion

Ali says he is disappointed that WWE didn't capitalize on the opportunity to create an iconic underdog story by having him beat the Austrian at Night of Champions

Gunther has become a formidable force in his brief tenure on the WWE main roster, although, Mustafa Ali believes he should have been the one to dethrone the current Intercontinental Champion.

In modern-day WWE, few wrestlers are as protected as 'The Ring General'.

Flanked by Imperium, his ethos centres around restoring prestige to the professional wrestling business, believing that the mat is sacred.

Latest news on Gunther

In fact, WWE hadn’t positioned Gunther to look second best to anyone until this past week’s Monday Night Raw.

Even then, Chad Gable only avoided initial defeat as he took the Austrian to a time-limit draw when the proud Intercontinental Champion stated that he could beat the Alpha Academy leader in less than five minutes.

During his run with Raw’s midcard title, Gunther has overcome challenges from Sheamus, Matt Riddle and Ricochet among many more.

It’s no secret that the 35-year-old is in the midst of a legendary Intercontinental Championship run, being just 36 days away from setting the record for longest individual time with the gold, and, should he come out on top against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, the star writing his name in history seems all the more likely.

Who should have beaten Gunther?

However, one of Gunther's most recent challengers is still unhappy that WWE booked him to lose to the current champion in their recent match.

While speaking to WWE Die Woche, Mustafa Ali revealed his disappointment at losing the Intercontinental Title match which took place in Saudi Arabia.

I’m very disappointed in the result (losing to Gunther at WWE Night of Champions). Obviously, I thought if there was ever a time to defeat Gunther, it would have been there. A guy with ‘home field advantage’ so to speak and I think it’s been a long time since WWE’s done that ultimate underdog story. I still have the image of 1-2-3 Kid defeating Razor Ramon on Raw and just the impact that had. I don’t think it would’ve hurt Gunther at all. I think it would have really helped me. But you know, unfortunately, I fell short. There’s a reason why Gunther is the Ring General. I did have him. There was like two-and-a-three-quarter-seconds, the whole world believed for a second it was gonna happen. But we live to fight another day my friend.

Image Credits: WWE

The 'amazingly talented' star is correct in saying that WWE gave him enough moments during the bout to make those in attendance start to believe that he may win. However, in the end, he was upset that the company didn’t capitalise on what he believed wouldn’t been an iconic underdog story.

As for his future, Mustafa Ali has been mostly featured in NXT since his unsuccessful bid to win the IC Title, focusing his attention on the North American Championship. Though, contending for that gold currently held by Dominik Mysterio has been harder than he expected, being undercut by the Judgment Day member when Ali had a one-on-one match with Wes Lee set up.

As always, as more comes out about Wes Lee and the future of Mustafa Ali and the Intercontinental Championship, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.