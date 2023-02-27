'Talks were held' over Brock Lesnar facing one of Triple H's favourite WWE stars instead of Omos at WrestleMania

WWE: 'Talks were held' over Brock Lesnar facing Triple H favourite instead of Omos

Brock Lesnar v Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 39 was never 'set in stone', it has been claimed.

GiveMeSport has been told that while talks of Lesnar v Gunther did happen within WWE, those discussions 'didn't get very far'.

Instead, WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport that Triple H decided to quickly move into different plans for both men at the biggest show of the year.

Was Gunther v Brock Lesnar ever planned for WrestleMania 39?

In late 2022, a report from WrestlingNews.co explained that Triple H wanted to book Gunther v Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

In fact, the report even claimed that the mouth-watering match had been "pencilled in" by Triple H, which excited many WWE fans.

However, GiveMeSport has been told during an exclusive interview with WrestleVotes that while the match was discussed, talks about it happening didn't really go very far.

I saw the rumours, and I know it was discussed, but it didn't get very far. It wasn't ever set in stone.

The news might be disappointing for some fans, but over the last few weeks, it has become clear that Brock v Gunther isn't the plan for WrestleMania 39.

However, given that Triple H loves Gunther, as GiveMeSport was told last week, a match against Lesnar in the future definitely isn't off the table.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39: Logan Paul was originally set to face major legend

Who will Brock Lesnar & Gunther now face at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, Gunther v Brock Lesnar is not planned for this year's WrestleMania 39, so what will both men be doing at the big event?

Well, somewhat surprisingly, Brock is set to face Omos at WrestleMania 39 according to the Wrestling Observer, which you can read by clicking here.

Many fans thought the match was a swerve, when it was teased on Raw last week, but reports have indicated that it's indeed what Triple H is planning right now.

Gunther, on the other hand, is set for a much more appealing match, having been challenged for his Intercontinental Championship by Drew McIntyre last week.

The challenge was made by Drew to Gunther for a straight singles match after SmackDown last week, but Sheamus is expected to be added, making it a mouth-watering three-way.

GiveMeSport will, with neither match being confirmed by WWE as of yet, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WrestleMania plans for both Gunther and Brock,

Read More: WWE: Triple H has changed 'major' WrestleMania 39 plans 'in the last week'

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.