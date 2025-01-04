Summary Drew McIntyre appeared on SmackDown and confronted WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

McIntyre warned Cody Rhodes to watch his back, before Kevin Owens attacked the champion from behind.

McIntyre and Owens have a shared hatred for the Bloodline and similar grievances, which signals a potential team-up.

WWE SmackDown! 's first episode of 2025 opened with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes discussing his upcoming championship Ladder Match against Kevin Owens at the 2025 Royal Rumble . That is until Raw superstar Drew McIntyre surprisingly came out and interrupted The American Nightmare.

McIntyre has been blindsiding his foes over the last couple of weeks. Since returning on the December 2nd episode of Raw, he has been on a mission to take out everyone who has been siding with Roman Reigns as of late. Though Cody teamed up with Roman at Bad Blood, the WWE Champion apparently wasn't on The Scottish Warrior's hit list. Surprisingly, McIntyre hugged Rhodes the moment he stepped foot inside the ring.

McIntyre later spoke about Rhodes and gave the champion his flowers. However, Cody saw through Drew's bouquet of words and didn't believe a single thing the Scottish Psychopath said. With Rhodes turning him away, Drew walked out and gave the champion some sound advice.

"Watch your back." - Drew McIntyre to Cody Rhodes

As soon as Drew said those three words, Kevin Owens came from behind and attacked his Royal Rumble opponent. The two fierce foes brawled outside the ring until WWE officials separated them.

Is WWE Teasing a McIntyre-Owens Alliance?

KO and Drew have some shared hatred

Credit: WWE

While McIntyre seemingly had good intentions for Cody, it did seem like he and Kevin Owens devised the attack. They even stared each other down briefly before Owens proceeded to fight with Rhodes.

Later on in the evening, Jimmy and Jey Uso bumped into Kevin Owens backstage. Clearly not amused with their run in, Jey told Owens to watch where he's going. The No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship responded with the same words Drew McIntyre uttered to start the show.

"I think you need to watch your back." - Kevin Owens to Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens both share a hatred for The Bloodline. McIntyre still hasn't forgotten how the dominant faction prevented him from winning the WWE Championship a couple of years ago. Now, he is more motivated than ever to bring down whoever aligns themselves with Roman Reigns. McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event and is now slated to go one-on-one with Jey Uso at WWE Raw 's highly-anticipated Netflix premiere.

As for Owens, he has likewise been tormented by The Bloodline in the past and he has spent the last couple of years fighting against the group. So when Cody Rhodes agreed to team up with Reigns at Bad Blood, Owens couldn't stomach his friend's decision and turned his back on him. KO has since been after Cody and his WWE Championship. In fact, The Prizefighter has been parading around with the Winged Eagle Championship, even though he lost his title opportunity against Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Moreover, when McIntyre returned last month, he mentioned that there was one lone person who checked up on him while he was back home in Scotland, recuperating from his Hell In A Cell match versus CM Punk. Perhaps that man is Kevin Owens.