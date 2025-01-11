Summary The Undertaker is legendary in WWE, known for his 'Streak' and still commands respect.

Naming four of the greatest WWE wrestlers is always something that is destined to stir controversy. Ask any wrestling fan, and they will all give you four different names. It's simply inevitable, given the long nature of the sport.

As for Teddy Long, the former referee turned general manager recently went one-on-one with The Undertaker, as he appeared on his podcast Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. The WWE Hall of Famer was tasked to name his wrestling Mount Rushmore, and his response was not only given for historical impact but the personal connection he made with them as well.

The Undertaker

He always said to go one-on-one with him for a reason

Arguably no surprise here, The Undertaker is one of the most surreal and legendary superstars to have ever wrestled in WWE, and for good reason. A larger-than-life figure, Taker is a seven-time World Champion, a six-time Tag Team Champion, and a Royal Rumble winner (2007). Of course, the WWE Hall of Famers' most historic accomplishment, 'The Streak', saw the Phenom get 21 straight victories at WrestleMania, by far the most of any wrestler ever.

While The Streak would end at WrestleMania XXX at the hands of Brock Lesnar, he would eventually retire with a sparking record of 25-2 at the Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment. He may not wrestle anymore, but his presence remains as a dominant figure in WWE who can still get one of the loudest ovations on any television broadcast when his gong hits.

As for Teddy Long, his sentencing wrestlers to go "one-on-one with The Undertaker" has become the stuff of icons. Long has been known for his one-liners and quirky traits throughout his career, from tag team matches, to dancing along to his theme song. But that phrase stands above the rest and has lived in wrestling fans' minds for years.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The never-ending story of a rebel against an authority figure

Stone Cold Steve Austin often appears on our greatest Superstars of all-time lists, and given how much impact he left in a short time, it's hard to argue against it. The WWE Hall of Famer did virtually everything there was to do in WWE in less than a decade of active wrestling for the promotion. In that time, he became a six-time WWE Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a four-time Tag Team Champion, as well as notching a win in King of the Ring (1996) and becoming the only three Royal Rumble winner in history (1997, 1998, 2001).

The Texas Rattlesnake has had his fair share of run-ins with the then-heel general manager Teddy Long in the 2000s, including a moment where Stone Cold nearly ran over Long with his ATV on January 5, 2004. It was the first time that Austin had ever used the iconic four-wheeler on live television, a vehicle that he still uses to this day. Long joked on an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet that if he didn't run fast enough, he would have been ran over.

I know this. Once we come out live, I've got to run. If I don't, Steve's going to run over me with it! Because this is TV now, we ain't playing!

Ron Simmons and JBL

The Acolytes Protection Agency makes a surprise appearance

The biggest and most shocking names on this list happen to be a tag team, and given Long's love for tag team wrestling, this honestly isn't as surprising as one would think given his relationship with the two men. Consisting of Ron Simmons and John Bradshaw Layfield, the Acolytes Protection Agency may seem strange given they've only won the tag team titles three times together in WWE. However, the duo were a mainstay on weekly television, and their longevity together made them one of the most recognizable tag teams of the Attitude Era, earning them both inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame. When asked why he named the APA to his Mount Rushmore, Long's answer was simple:

They were the best. They were a great tag team; the APA, nobody could touch them.

Long has had a well-documented personal connection with both men and has shared countless stories of the three friends on the road together. Their relationship even led to JBL and Simmons both inducting Long into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. For that reason, their inclusion on this list may seem odd, but ultimately it makes a ton of sense.