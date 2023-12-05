CM Punk’s return to WWE has been a major topic for discussion on the internet since Survivor Series 2023.

Though many fans are seriously excited to see the former World Heavyweight Champion back in WWE, the major question rumbling around was if Punk's attitude, which cost him his AEW career, had changed.

A new report has revealed that 'The Game' could be planning to see just how much Punk has changed in his first feud now that he's back in WWE.

CM Punk has returned to WWE

Punk's return to WWE has already got fans elated about the possible dream matches that might be seen in the next few months. Survivor Series 2023 turned out to be one of the best shows of the year, thanks to the ex-AEW star's dramatic return, which led to one of the loudest pops in wrestling history.

His return to the company after a decade then became the most socially viewed video of WWE, which was followed by his exciting return to Monday Night Raw. Though his return promo was reportedly cut short, thanks to an intense match between Randy Orton and Dominik Mysterio, he delivered some strong words, sending a message to every star on the roster.

Though Punk’s return has everyone excited, some fans are cautiously waiting to see how his backstage behaviour has changed, if at all. Two backstage fights, at All Out in 2022 and All In in 2023 led to Punk being fired with cause by AEW. Without either of those incidents, he almost definitely wouldn't even be in WWE right now.

Now, the Wrestling Observer has speculated that Triple H may be looking to test Punk's backstage attitude by having him LOSE to Seth Rollins in their reportedly planned World Heavyweight Championship match at the Royal Rumble next month, seeing how he deals with being told he's going to lose big matches.

Yeah, I think that they may do that just to, you know, see his attitude. I could see that. I think from a business standpoint — see that’s the problem. “From a pure business standpoint, if he had no baggage on him and everything like that, I would say that he really should win, he’s so over blah blah blah blah…So, I think there’s a good chance of that happening, because in the long-term they do wanna go with him and Roman Reigns, so in that case, what do you do?

CM Punk is expected to lose to Seth Rollins

Immediately after his return, it emerged that Punk is expected to have Rollins picked as his first rival in WWE, with a World Heavyweight title match being tentatively planned for January 27's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Many thought that Punk would immediately win the title, given the moment that his return has generated, but the Wrestling Observer's comments suggest that Triple H might have the ex-AEW star lose to Seth, testing how much of a team player he is.

As well as a feud with Rollins, Punk is rumoured to be set for a feud with Roman Reigns in the near future, despite one major WWE Superstar having 'concerns' about when Triple H looks to have the two men go face-to-face.

The feud would be one for the ages too, with a pitch emerging online showing that Paul Heyman may be set to reunite with Punk, allowing Reigns to turn babyface, something WWE has always wanted, ahead of his program with his fellow former World Champion.