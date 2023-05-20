Throughout the rich history of professional wrestling, numerous extraordinary athletes have graced the squared circle, captivating audiences with their athleticism, charisma, and larger-than-life personas.

From technical masters, to high-flying daredevils and charismatic entertainers, the world of wrestling has seen an array of incredible talents.

However, who is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time? And who makes the top 10?

Well, fortunately for us, we now have the answer, although it is of course going to come with debate and disagreement.

Who are the greatest WWE Superstars of all time?

The popular artificial intelligence model ChatGPT has whittled the legends down to a top 10 list, which can be seen below.

Hulk Hogan, with his physique, unmatched charisma, and larger-than-life personality, propelled professional wrestling into the mainstream and is perched on top of the list. He captured the hearts of millions and helped popularise wrestling globally.

The list has, however, caused some controversy.

Some wrestling fanatics took to Twitter to voice their opinions about who should and shouldn’t have made the list.

One user wrote: “[Randy] Orton and Edge are both missing, Bret and Andre don’t belong,” While another user agreed, declaring: “Missing: Randy Orton / Doesn’t belong: call me crazy but Bret.”

A third user said: “Can’t argue, few could make a case to be on the list like Edge, Orton, DB […] but hard to take anyone off.”

A fourth user posted: “[John] Cena was good, but he wasn’t in an era with many other top draws. The likes of HBK, Triple H, and The Undertaker should be higher.”

While a fifth debunked ChatGPT’s logic completely, declaring: “That would be a hard list to compile, especially because you’d have to break it down by eras.”

ChatGPT adds new components to all sport in the form of its analytical ability. However, the world of wrestling is more than statistics and numbers for fans. The emotional attachment to individuals, and fan worship of their respective heroes means ChatGPT’s assessment lacks substance in this regard.

However, what is certain, is that ChatGPT’s top 10 wrestlers of all time represent a diverse array of talent, charisma, and contributions to the wrestling industry.

From larger-than-life characters to technically gifted performers, these legends have left an enduring legacy in the hearts of wrestling fans throughout each era.