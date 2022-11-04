Highlights Roman Reigns has the longest reign in modern WWE history as Universal Champion, surpassing 1,200 days.

His reign isn't close to the longest though.

The longest reign ever lasted almost eight years.

Over the last few years, Roman Reigns has embarked on a legendary reign as the WWE Universal Champion. Winning the title back in 2020, he's become the longest-reigning world champion in the modern era. The Tribal Chief, of course, added the WWE Championship to his collection at WrestleMania 38, making him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but the title reigns are recognised separately by the company.

Miraculously, though, despite holding onto the championship for almost four years, he's still not the longest-reigning world champion in WWE's history. Who is? Well, that's what we're about to tell you. We've decided to look at the 10 longest-reigning world champions in the company's illustrious history. As this is strictly a WWE discussion, we're only looking at reigns that included the world championships that have existed under their umbrella, so no WCW Championship reigns.

AJ Styles

371 days - WWE Champion

Many were worried when AJ Styles first joined WWE. There were concerns he wouldn't be treated as the superstar he'd proven himself to be over the years with TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling. That was put to bed quite quickly, though, and less than two years into his tenure with the company, he had two world championship victories under his belt.

The second WWE Title reign began on November 7th, 2017 when he beat Jinder Mahal (yes, really) on a UK episode of Smackdown. He went on to reign as WWE Champion for just over a year before he also lost the title on TV, on the November 13th, 2018 episode of Smackdown to Daniel Bryan, who turned heel with a low blow to beat the Phenomenal One.

Randy Savage

371 days - WWE Champion

Tied with Styles for 371 days as champion is one of the most charismatic figures in the history of professional wrestling, the Macho Man, Randy Savage. After WWE organised a tournament at WrestleMania 4 to crown a new WWE Champion after the title was vacated following Andre the Giant selling it to Ted Dibiase, Savage emerged victorious, beating the Million Dollar Man in the final.

He held onto the gold for 12 months and, despite his initial heroic victory, he was a dastardly villain by the time he lost it to Hogan at WrestleMania 5 after an incredible feud between the two over the course of the year led to the collapse of the Mega Powers and the culmination of the rivalry took place on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

John Cena

380 days - WWE Champion

John Cena has been a world champion in WWE a record-tying 16 times over the course of his career. Only Ric Flair has matched the Champ's impressive accolades. It was actually his third reign as the WWE Champion, which was his longest, though, holding onto the title for 380 days between 2006 and 2007.

He defeated Edge in an epic TLC match at Unforgiven on September 17th, 2006 and only dropped the title on October 2nd, 2007 due to a severe pectoral injury. There's no telling just how much longer he would have held onto the gold if it wasn't for his injury. Cena was running riot over the entire roster during that time, and it seemed as though he'd be champion for the foreseeable future. Still, he won another 13 world titles afterwards, so he didn't suffer too greatly.

CM Punk

434 days - WWE Champion

CM Punk might be the most controversial figure in modern wrestling history, but he also had the longest WWE Championship reign in over 20 years, from Survivor Series 2011 (November 20th) until Royal Rumble 2013 (January 27th). His rise to the title began with his iconic 'pipebomb' promo and after losing momentum through several disappointing storylines and short reigns, he won the title at Survivor Series and held onto it until The Rock beat him at the Rumble.

He left WWE a year after he lost the gold, but returned at the end of 2023, so maybe he'll have a chance to beat his own personal record somewhere down the line, who knows?

Brock Lesnar

504 days - Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is a 10-time world champion, and it was his first run as Universal Champion that sees him make this list. He beat Goldberg for the title at WrestleMania 33, putting an end to their vicious feud. He then dominated the entire WWE roster for over 500 days keeping it until Summerslam 2018, when Roman Reigns finally defeated him.

As a part-time wrestler, Lesnar's reigns often saw him disappear for prolonged periods of time, so it's easy to forget just how long he held onto the Universal Championship during this period of WWE. His last reign as a champion in the company ended in 2022, but considering how dominant he's still booked whenever he wrestles, there's still a chance he could get another championship.

Roman Reigns

1217+ days - Universal Champion

The current champ and the longest-reigning champion for more than 30 years. The “Head of the Table” has had a stranglehold on the Universal Title since Payback on August 30th, 2020. He's beaten some of the biggest stars in WWE since, fending off the likes of Kevin Owens, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, who have all had a crack at his gold.

The Tribal Chief isn't far off breaking into the top four reigns in company history, and will likely overtake the next name on this list before he actually loses the belt. With rumours that he will drop the gold at WrestleMania this year, it's hard to imagine we'll see a reign of this level for quite some time again.

Bruno Sammartino

1,237 days - WWE Champion Bruno Sammartino was the first true superstar in WWE. His impact on audiences as they flocked to watch his heroics helped make the company what it is today. As a result, he was rewarded with a couple of incredible title reigns and his second comes in here after it lasted over three years.

Starting on December 10th, 1973, when he defeated Stan Stasiak, he held onto the title for 1237 days, but his time as champ came to an end on April 30th, 1977, when he dropped the belt to “Superstar” Billy Graham. It was his final run as a world champion in WWE, but what a reign to end on.

Hulk Hogan

1,474 days - WWE Champion

If Bruno was WWE's first proper superstar, Hulk Hogan was their first bonafide icon. The Hulkster's surging popularity, paired with Cyndi Lauper's involvement in WWE, helped launch WrestleMania and change the wrestling business forever. It was his first reign as WWE Champion that really got the ball rolling and Hulkamania officially began running wild when Hogan won the gold on January 23rd, 1984.

He beat the Iron Sheik on the day and then held the title for over four years, only losing it to Andre the Giant on February 5th, 1988 due to a ref being storyline bribed by Ted DiBiase, in a move that eventually led to the gold being vacated and Savage's win. Hogan had several more runs as WWE Champion after that, but none came close to matching how long his first run was.

Bob Backlund

2,135 days - WWE Champion

In the 1970s, WWE prioritised traditional, decorated amateur wrestlers and positioned them as the stars of the company. Bob Backlund was one of those men and, similar to Sammartino, he was portrayed as a hardworking, blue-collar hero and fans loved him. He won the title from Billy Graham on February 20th, 1978 and did not drop it until December 26th, 1983, when he lost to The Iron Sheik.

A staggering 5 years, 10 months and 6 days. He would have held onto it at least a week longer too, but refused to drop the belt to Hogan due to his lack of wrestling background, so he instead lost to the Sheik, who dropped it to Hogan a week later. Backlund would win the gold a second time over a decade later but held onto it for just three days before he was squashed by Diesel in record-breaking time.

Interestingly, Backlund's reign saw him drop the title in untelevised events, but WWE doesn't recognise any of those losses, ensuring his reign comes in at the second longest in company history.

Bruno Sammartino

2,803 days - WWE Champion

Sammartino was the first great WWE Champion and made the belt what it was. He defeated the first-ever holder, Buddy Rodgers, on May 17th, 1963. That kickstarted an insane run, with the star holding onto the gold for close to eight years. He seemed unbeatable and was the hero that the company needed to help increase its popularity.

At one time, it seemed unfathomable that he would ever lose, but then the unthinkable happened and on January 18th, 1971, he was beaten by Ivan Koloff at Madison Square Garden in one of the biggest upsets in wrestling history. Fans couldn't believe his time as champion had come to an end and, after watching him reign for 2803 days, who could blame them? It's a feat and a record that will likely never be broken.