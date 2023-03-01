Video of The Miz talking about how badly he was treated by WWE Superstars goes viral

Former WWE Champion The Miz has revealed his struggles to fit in at the start of his wrestling career, even being banned from the WWE locker room!

In a clip posted to Twitter by @TheEnemiesPE3, The Miz describes in his WWE 24 special how he felt he was misunderstood at the beginning of his WWE career and how he was mistreated by fellow wrestlers.

The 42-year-old reveals how he was once eating some chicken in the locker room, only to be confronted by a fellow wrestler who was angry that The Miz had apparently dropped chicken into his bag.

What has The Miz said about struggles at the start of WWE career?

The Miz revealed in the clip: "I still don’t think I got stuff on his bag, but I was saying ‘I’m sorry, I apologise’, another person walked in ‘Oh, you got stuff on his bag? How could you do that? Unbelievable’. And I thought they were joking."

The Miz continued: "It was almost like I was just taking the chicken and just like throwing it in the locker room and smearing it all over the place and all over stuff. That’s what I felt like, and I’m appalled, I’m like ‘I’m so sorry, I did not mean to do it, I’m just trying to do the right thing here’, and he goes ‘you are not allowed to dress in our locker room, I think you should just stay out of the locker room.'”

Video: The Miz talks about being banned from locker room

And so, for the next seven months, The Miz was forced to get changed in the janitor closets, hallways and the public restrooms that the audience would be using.

The Miz revealed that he felt "humiliated" as fans would see him coming into the restrooms and would gather to wait for him to exit the cubicle to meet him.

However, where others may buckle under such ostracisation and feelings of not fitting in, The Miz commended himself for pushing through the ordeals of his early career.

And we are sure that he considers his resilience worth it, as he went on to win the WWE Championship twice and become one of the most successful wrestlers of the late 2000s and early 2010s era.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.