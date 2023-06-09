The year of 2020 experienced a global pandemic with the early months of the year witnessing the majority of the world pausing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This had a massive impact on the sporting world as matches and events were forced to take place behind closed doors as fans were unable to attend for health concerns.

The WWE, like many sports, continued to run events in this period, however, not all the company’s roster competed in the early months of the pandemic, including Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman has revealed while speaking on ‘Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin’ that Reigns was keen to help limit his exposure and the spread of the virus, but was also disappointed with the creative direction in WWE at the time.

Roman Reigns disappointed with WWE creative

Heyman spoke about how Roman Reigns wished not to risk his health due to his condition and the unknown severity and certainty of the pandemic; so Reigns would take a period off while Heyman would continue as an executive director with the WWE.

The pandemic was viewed as the main reason that Reigns took time away from the sport despite Heyman stating that the former world heavyweight champion was tired of the creative in WWE.

Heyman was a strong advocate for Reigns’ sabbatical both on screen and behind the scenes as he talked about the headspace of the athlete.

He spoke about how the feud-rivalry-story with Baron Corbin over dog food and the infamous ‘suffering succotash’ promo weighed heavy in the mind of The Tribal Chief.

"I'm still there as executive director. Roman Reigns has taken time off," Heyman said, as per WrestlingINC. "With his condition, he's not exposing himself to this pandemic that we don't have a grasp on how severe it can be quite just yet. And, at the same time, he's had enough of the creative. These things are running concurrently.

"The feud-rivalry-story with Baron Corbin over dog food, and the infamous 'suffering succotash' promo, had weighed on him enough to where he said, 'I've had enough. I've reached the cap. I can't go any further as the Big Dog,'"

"'I've peaked, [but] as an athlete I haven't peaked. As a performer, I've barely scratched the surface. I have so much more to offer, and since I'm taking time off, I'm not coming back as the same person. This is where I make my move. This is where I do, for me, what Lesnar did for himself when he conquered the streak. Something has to become my defining moment, and then propel forward from there — the catalyst to something completely different.'"

Reigns has since returned to WWE as a villain, starting the era of The Bloodline that is still unravelling today within the sport.

The conflict currently has Reigns at loggerheads with his cousins The Usos.

It is rumoured that The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa will wrestle against The Usos at Money in the Bank this July in London.