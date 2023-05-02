The Rock 'could' wrestle a 30-minute classic with Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania, it has been claimed.

Dwayne Johnson turned down WWE's offer for a match with Roman, his real-life cousin, at WrestleMania 39 this year.

The Rock, per the Wrestling Observer, didn't think that he'd be able to get into ring shape for the show, but that might not stop him from working with WWE next year.

Will The Rock v Roman Reigns happen at WrestleMania XL?

When it became clear that Rock v Roman wasn't happening at WrestleMania this year, many fans outright wrote off the match ever happening.

However, GIVEMESPORT reported back in March that Triple H had huge plans to 'stack' next year's WrestleMania XL show, with The Rock likely being someone that he'd contact to bring in, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Despite that, it doesn't seem like WWE is planning for the match between Reigns and his cousin to take place, as it's also been reported that The Tribal Chief could be in line to face one of his former rivals at the show instead.

As you can read more about by clicking here, GIVEMESPORT is also reporting that Roman v Cody Rhodes is 'on the table' for next year's WrestleMania XL in a rematch from the main event of this year's show.

So, the truth is that no one really knows what's happening with The Rock at next year's show, but should he want to wrestle, it's unlikely that WWE would turn down the chance to book him in the dream match against Roman.

What has Kurt Angle said about The Rock v Roman Reigns?

As noted, the reports that circled around January 2023 indicated that The Rock had ruled himself out of WrestleMania, thinking that he couldn't get into good enough ring shape, but Kurt Angle disagrees with his former rival

However, the former WWE Champion told the listeners of his Kurt Angle podcast that should The Rock want to wrestle at WrestleMania next year, he'd be able to have a 30-minute main event match, via Ringside News.

He really trains hard, and he has been able to keep his body young and active. He could still wrestle. If he wants to, he could put in a good 30-minute match at WrestleMania. I don’t doubt that for a second. It won't be a problem for him.

It's worth stressing that WWE doesn't seem to be planning for The Rock v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, or at any other point in the future for that matter.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.