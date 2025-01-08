Summary The Rock shut down critics who questioned his interactions with Cody Rhodes on RAW.

The Rock debuted on NXT at New Year's Evil last night in Los Angeles, closing the show with one of his quick-witted promos as the show went off-air. The new investor in TKO addressed the criticism circling social media and the WWE Universe about his interactions with Cody Rhodes the night before on the Netflix debut of RAW.

The People's Champion opened up the "biggest" episode of RAW in history, thanking the Netflix executives and acknowledging his cousin, Roman Reigns, and Rhodes for "carrying the company". As the road to WrestleMania 41 is almost here, there was no indication of heat between the two stars, with just one comical comment aimed at "Mama" Rhodes.

WWE Fans Criticised The Rock after RAW on Netflix

Many fans were left confused by the complimentary talk of The Rock after the hell that he put Cody through up to WrestleMania XL. The Rock left his last WWE appearance with a microphone telling Cody he would be back for him and the WWE Championship. Many in the universe see these moments as pointless and The Rock has now ended the feud that the two had built.

Behind the curtains, The Rock took to Instagram to share his interactions with other WWE stars. Notably, he shared some tequila with Cody Rhodes, continuing to compliment the face of the company. Rhodes even got away with "judging" The Rock's facial hair without getting the "smackdown" laid on him.

The Rock Put the "Crybabies" in Their Place

At the NXT special event, The Rock spoke about the Cody Crybabies. He said all the fans told The Rock to be "nice to Cody" in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, and now everyone is saying "Don't be nice to Cody". The Rock mocked the crowd and dropped an F-Bomb in the process.

The Rock then reminds the fans that he is the Final Boss and is always "two steps ahead". He then closed this by telling those being critical to "know their role and shut their mouths and enjoy the ride The Rock is taking them on".

This promo will create more questions for the WWE Universe, but The Rock knows how to get people watching and hold their breath to see what is next around the corner. Is The Rock just playing mind games with Cody Rhodes? Or did the WWE fans see "Dwayne" last night on RAW, and we are still awaiting the return of The Rock?

The Rock's Future

Even though the feud seems buried between Rhodes and The Rock, there is no reason why the match still cannot happen. The Rock, being two steps ahead, might be trying to lead Cody off-guard, ready for the High Chief Seiuli to strike and reignite the hatred between them.

We also saw an interaction between The Rock and Roman Reigns after the Tribal Combat war against Solo Sikoa. The Rock had a heavy stare-down with his cousin, potentially alluding to the dream match happening soon. He presented Reigns with the Ula Fala, making him the true Tribal Chief. Will this match finally happen at WrestleMania?