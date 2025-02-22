This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

As previously advertised, The Rock made his electrifying return to WWE on the February 21st edition of SmackDown on Friday night. As a member of the board of TKO Group Holdings, The People's Champion had the honor of announcing to the Smoothie King Center crowd that WrestleMania 42 will be held in New Orleans next year.

But that wasn't the only bomb that The Final Boss dropped. After his big announcement, The Rock called out Cody Rhodes to join him in the ring, to which the Undisputed WWE Champion obliged. Much like he did during the RAW on Netflix premiere, The Great One sent high praise towards The American Nightmare for being an amazing champion and carrying the company on his back.

Despite the bloody battles and the hell that The Rock put Rhodes through on the Road to WrestleMania last year, The Final Boss admitted he and the WWE Champion have become good friends since. The Rock even referred to his former rival as a brother.

The Rock Makes Eerie Ultimatum to Cody Rhodes

Some ominous words from The Final Boss