The Rock is one of WWE's biggest and most popular superstars in the company's history. Known as Dwayne Johnson away from the squared circle, the 52-year-old has gone on to achieve huge things in Hollywood regarding his personal acting career. He has been labelled as the world's highest-paid actor on multiple occasions, which is largely thanks to the surge of popularity accumulated during his professional wrestling prime.

DJ's involvement in the run-up to WrestleMania 40 was one of his best runs in the business. He turned heel shortly after the 2024 Royal Rumble and became his 'Final Boss' persona, which went down well with the WWE Universe. His promos have been one factor regarding why he is included in many wrestlers' respective Mount Rushmores. His character and in-ring work have helped create a package that has embedded itself into wrestling folklore for the rest of time. Because of this, many casual fans were excited to see him get back into the ring in 2024.

The Rock's Only WWE Match in 2024