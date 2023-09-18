Highlights The Rock's return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown has intensified speculation of a potential match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL next year.

The Rock's return resulted in staggering viewership and impressive social media numbers, generating excitement among the WWE Universe.

Cody Rhodes was initially rumored to face Reigns at WrestleMania XL, and recent updates suggest that Triple H are still prioritising him, despite The Rock's return.

The Rock made a shocking return on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, shocking the WWE Universe in a segment with Austin Theory and Pat McAfee, the latter of whom also made his return on the show.

With The Rock making his first appearance in a WWE ring since 2019, speculation of a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL next year have intensified.

With a lot of excitement surrounding the potential match-up, an update on if Triple H is planning on having Rock v Roman take place at the big show in April 2024.

When did The Rock return to WWE?

One of the loudest pops in history hit when The Rock’s music played on SmacDown this week. While it felt like the roof of the arena blew off, the excitement felt by the WWE Universe only increased after the show.

The Hollywood star’s return also resulted in staggering viewership numbers for the blue brand’s episode, as well as seriously impressive social media numbers on clips of his comeback, as was to be expected.

The Rock confronted Austin Theory during his return, which also saw him get physical. While the 26-year-old went on to initiate an attack, the People’s Champion turned things around and hit the People’s Elbow on the former United States Champion.

Will The Rock v Roman Reigns happen at WrestleMania 40?

Before coming to SmackDown, Pat McAfee welcomed The Rock on his podcast and asked about a possible match with Roman, and even questioned whether it was slated ot happen last year, as had been speculated.

To everyone’s surprise, the WWE legend revealed that his match with Reigns was "locked in" for WrestleMania 39 at one point. However, as we know, the bout didn't end up happening.

During his appearance on the show, he also revealed that he was open for a match at WrestleMania XL. With his comments and a shocking return to WWE taking place on the same day, fans went wild, believing that a match now really could happen.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery' However, if a match between both men takes place, Cody Rhodes, who was earlier rumoured to face Reigns at the Grandest Stage of them All, won’t get the opportunity that many fans think his hard work has warranted.

The feeling among many fans is that Cody's "story" would be finished at WrestleMania XL, but should The Rock make his comeback and face Reigns, then those plans would have change, but what is Triple H thinking?

While there have been a lot of questions regarding the main event of WrestleMania 40 after The Rock’s return, a recent update from reliable Twitter user BWE has cleared things up, stating that Triple H and other officials are fully focused on Cody, noting that he's the "priority" right now, rather than The Rock.

Backstage were ecstatic with The Rock reactions. However no agreement over anything other than another meeting to discuss story options. Cody is priority atm.

Name Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes Age 51 38 38 Height 6ft 5" 6ft 3" 6ft 2" Weight 260lbs 265lbs 220lbs Debut 1996 2010 2006 Titles Won 17 9 8

What are Triple H's plans for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL?

While Cody Rhodes seems to be the front-runner to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL, tHE Rock’s return might lead to some change of plans, despite nothing being agreed as of now.

While the People’s Champion has not confirmed an in-ring return, and WWE has not agreed to anything yet, the possibility of a match with Roman has definitely increased following his return and comments last week.

If the American Nightmare doesn’t face the Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of them All, WWE could fulfill a million dreams with a possible match against John Cena, something that was reportedly heavily discussed last year following Cody's shock return to WWE in April 2022.

A match and feud between Cody and Cena could even main event WrestleMania XL night one next year, freeing up The Rock and Roman to main event the next night in one of the biggest double-headers in wrestling history.

