Summary The Rock could potentially face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

The Rock might insert himself in a feud with Roman Reigns.

John Cena and The Rock could meet once more to break their tie.

The road to WrestleMania 41 is just beginning for WWE Superstars, with the Royal Rumble the first stop on the tour to the Grandest Stage. Plenty of names in the locker room will look ahead to the event in the hope of cementing their name in history to earn themselves a main event match at the promotion's premiere event.

One name who will likely make an appearance at the event is The Rock. The man who has become known as "The Final Boss" has not been seen since his return at Bad Blood earlier this year, sporting his People's Championship and staring down current champion Cody Rhodes, who will defend against Kevin Owens in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble.

5 Cody Rhodes

Universal Championship could be in jeopardy

The first choice for The Rock's WrestleMania opponent seems self-explanatory. Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40, defeating Roman Reigns and ending his unprecedented title reign alongside his Bloodline, seemingly destroying all the work the Tribal Chief had put in throughout that time.

Rhodes has a long line of potential opponents that could provide interesting stories, which we have seen from his current feud with Kevin Owens, but his run has been somewhat lacklustre since obtaining the title.

The Rock returning at Bad Blood shows that he has his eyes set on the champion and has not forgotten what he destroyed at WrestleMania last year. Not only that, his appearance with his championship could be seen as a signal of intent that he is coming for what Cody Rhodes holds dear, the world championship that eluded his late father, Dusty Rhodes, throughout his entire career.

4 Roman Reigns

Could insert himself into the Tribal Chief's picture

The Rock aligned himself with his cousin Roman Reigns and his Bloodline faction last year, heading into WrestleMania and picked up the win for them in tag team action against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on night one of the PLE. Despite the pair picking up a victory in that match, there is a chance that was where their relationship first soured, with Roman accidentally spearing Rock during their match, leading to a near fall for Rollins and Rhodes.

Things have changed in WWE since that match, and Roman has lost control of his Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa heading up the new-look faction made up of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu. With Solo's men wreaking havoc on the SmackDown roster, Roman returned to attempt to restore some order and take his place as the Tribal Chief.

In those efforts, Reigns accepted help from Cody Rhodes, something to which The Rock could take as much offence as Solo did and could lead the buildup to a clash at WrestleMania between the two. With tribal combat scheduled for Raw's Netflix premiere, we could see Rock get involved in Reigns and Solo's feud for the Ula Fala.

3 John Cena

These two should wrap up a trilogy

Cena and The Rock clashed at WrestleMania 29 in what was voted the most anticipated WrestleMania match of all time in 2012. It was similar to how Rock made his name by taking on Hollywood Hulk Hogan. The new generation meets the old generation. The most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment meets the face of the WWE.

With Cena losing the first match at WrestleMania 28, he secured victory at WrestleMania 29, taking the WWE championship from the future Hall of Famer on his path to 16 world titles. That was not the end of the pair's history at the event, with Cena playing a part in Cody Rhodes winning the title from Roman Reigns, coming to the American Nightmare's aid.

With both men tied at one win over the other, it would be surprising to think they are satisfied with ending as equals. The Champ and the People's Champ could meet one last time to wrap up a trilogy and determine who is the greatest of all time between them. The Rock's People's Belt could make this all the more interesting, but considering Cena is heading into his final year as a competitor, WWE have to get it right and cannot have him lose his final match at WrestleMania.

2 CM Punk

Never main-evented WrestleMania

The man who mastered the art of the "pipe bomb" made his long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023. CM Punk has never been shy of controversy and shares similar charisma on the microphone to The Rock, but is not afraid to say what many superstars would not.

While Punk has achieved plenty in WWE, there is one thing that has always eluded him: the main event of WrestleMania. His return has shown he will go after anyone who stops him from achieving his goals, a prime example being Drew McIntyre, who, after injuring Punk at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, was involved in a brutal trilogy with him. The injury left the Straight Edge Superstar out of WrestleMania entirely, and he took his revenge by costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship.

In his previous WWE run, Punk lost out on the main event of WrestleMania after The Rock took the WWE Championship from him at the Royal Rumble in 2013, with John Cena going on to win the title at that year's Mania. We know from Punk's run with Seth Rollins that WWE are a fan of long-term storytelling with him, and The Rock poses another opportunity to continue to develop that with him.

1 Seth Rollins

Played his part in Cody Rhodes' title victory

Roman Reigns' former Shield ally Seth Rollins could round out the list of potential opponents for Rock at WrestleMania 41, and while it does seem to be a wild theory as a feud for him, there are ways it could make sense. We are yet to see what version of The Rock will return, but it seems most certain it will be the continuation of his "Final Boss" gimmick.

His appearance at Bad Blood shows he is out for revenge, most likely on those who destroyed the original Bloodline, and Rollins is as responsible for that as everyone else at WrestleMania last year.

While The Rock could feud with Reigns, there is a potential twist that he could align with Reigns and place the blame on Rollins for destroying another faction in his career. It was another case of long-term storytelling at WrestleMania as Reigns took a chair to the back of his former Shield ally, the same way Rollins ended their original trio ten years ago.