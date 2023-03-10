One of the most memorable and realistic feuds of WWE history has just had some added spice to it, as John Cena told all in a recent episode of WWE Rivals.

The WWE Rivals series on A&E aired an episode focused on the iconic rivalry between John Cena and The Rock last Sunday, and it featured some fascinating insights into the huge feud.

As one of the biggest wrestling stars The Rock was making his departure from the WWE for the bright lights of Hollywood in the early 2000s, John Cena was on the ascendancy to become the biggest name in wrestling by the late 2000s.

And following a string of public denouncements against each other, with Cena making the bold claim that The Rock 'used' wrestling and questioned his love for the sport, a huge matchup was being set up by the early 2010s.

John Cena vs The Rock

And it was in 2011 when the iconic feud began, with The Rock returning nearly seven years after his full-time departure to host WrestleMania 27.

One of the most iconic moments between the pair came during an episode of Raw in 2012 when Cena famously called out The Rock for having what it looked to be promo notes written on his wrist.

The incident seemed to blur the lines between what was 'real' and what was scripted in this tense and authentic rivalry, as Cena also famously said that he doesn't like 'Dwayne Johnson' in the same confrontation.

And now we have backstage info into what really went on behind the scenes around this historic confrontation!

The Rock having his promo written on his wrist

Cena explained in the recently released episode that about 90 seconds before his music was about to come on, someone else (who cannot be named!) alerted him to the writing on The Rock's wrist.

Cena revealed in the episode that upon seeing the writing: "Everyone was like 'Yooo!' Because, that's just not allowed."

And so, Cena decided to call out The Rock's sneaky trick in the ring, saying while removing his own wristbands: "I don't need words like respect or loyalty to trend worldwide, just like I don't need my notes for my promo on my wrist."

And despite The Rock's Hollywood-trained acting experience, it is hard not to think that The Rock's reaction was not authentic as Cena came out with such big blows.

The episode goes on to show some backstage footage following the tense face-off, with Big Show telling Cena: "Hey, big set of balls on you, buddy."

Videos: John Cena retelling the story about The Rock & promos on his wrist

It was a very bold off-the-cuff move from Cena indeed, however, it perfectly set the tone for a year of beef that ended in the pair's 'Once In A Lifetime' showdown at WrestleMania 28, which The Rock ended up winning.

However, Cena avenged his loss the following year against The Rock at WrestleMania 29 to win his record 11th WWE Championship, and to etch the realistic rivalry into history as one of the greatest yet.