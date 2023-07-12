The Undertaker has claimed that Bray Wyatt needs to go back to his roots if he wants to be successful on his return to WWE.

Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV for several months now due to an undisclosed illness, but he is potentially close to a long awaited return.

The Undertaker has suggested that Wyatt’s ‘original character’ is needed if the former world champion is to succeed at the wrestling company.

Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, spoke to The Metro recently about Wyatt, who he ‘thinks a lot of', and he detailed how he would book his return to television, and it's something a lot of WWE fans would agree with.

The Undertaker on how he'd book Bray Wyatt's return

Calaway said: "They need to back Bray’s character up to the original character, get away from – they’ve kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches.

“I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that’s the money.”

The Undertaker likes Bray Wyatt

Calaway has worked with Wyatt closely as the pair faced off in a 15-minute-long match at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

The match ended with The Undertaker reversing Sister Abigail and landing his iconic Tombstone Piledriver to win the match.

“I got to work with Bray at ‘Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match,” The Undertaker added. "I worked with Bray – I think a lot of him, and I like what he’s doing.

“I think they just have to figure out how to… they need to back it up I think.”

Calaway went on to explain his admiration for Wyatt’s promo skills and has called for WWE to give him an opportunity to showcase his talent.

He said: “His promos, and then his ability to work – he’s an incredible, incredible worker, but he’s not getting the opportunity to do it.

“I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him. We’ll see what happens there.”

During the 30th anniversary of Raw earlier this year, Wyatt and The Undertaker united to attack LA Knight after he interrupted Calaway’s return as the American Badass.

Calaway later whispered in Wyatt’s ear, but ‘The Eater of Worlds’ has refused to tell anybody what The Undertaker said to him.

During an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Wyatt said: “I think everybody kind of can see it for what it was, right? When something like that happens, that’s something that no one can take away from me. That moment belongs to me.

"No one else in the world, in the history of time, ever gets to have that moment. No one but me. What he said was something that only I would have understood and something that only I would be able to appreciate for when and where it happened.

“It was something I never thought would come, but what he said exactly is between me, him, God, and the devil. I’ll never, never tell a soul. I’ll go to my grave with it. But it was powerful and it was unexpected. Very, very cool. Something that I will cherish the rest of my life."