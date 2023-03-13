The Undertaker is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time and for almost any fan, The Deadman would have to make their Mount Rushmore. Given the plethora of greats the industry has had, narrowing it down to four that stand above the rest is difficult, but everyone gives it a go.

Most recently, The Phenom himself has taken on the thankless task of naming his WWE Mount Rushmore. Granted, whoever picks theirs, there will be huge names missing out, there’s no clear four that would always make the cut, although The Undertaker surely has to make more than most.

His gimmick was played perfectly and his longevity of topping major shows conveys just how important he was to the company, but also his skill. Who else could perform to that level at WrestleMania every time? The Undertaker is truly one of a kind.

The Undertaker ‘finally’ names his Mount Rushmore of WWE

When your held in such a high regard like The Undertaker is, your opinion carries so much on the industry, so it’s no surprise to see Ariel Helwani asking ‘Taker for who he would put on his Mount Rushmore.

‘Taker decided on a couple straight away, before contemplating who else he would place in the same bracket. He doesn’t pick himself, nor does he even look like he would do which just sums up what sort of character he is.

Andre the Giant, Rick Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan were the esteemed four The Deadman picked, but of course, you could name another four Superstars who are unlucky not to be there, as is the case for any WWE Mount Rushmore. John Cena, The Rock, Shawn Michaels and Triple H could make up a Mount Rushmore, with even more names still missing.

Video: The Undertaker names his Mount Rushmore

The Undertaker, when asked for his Mount Rushmore, claimed: “Andre, Flair. Those two are easy. I mean, Andre, what he meant to the business, most people don’t realise what he actually meant to the business because it was before cable and all the places that he had to go. Yeah I would have loved just to have been in the ring with Andre.

“There’s so many different parameters here of like, ok, who’s the in-ring talent, who’s this and all that. I’m just kind of going with, I guess their effect on the industry.

“So, I’m going to go, I’ll go, Andre, Flair, Austin, Hogan probably. Brother, he was the golden goose, I mean it didn’t get much bigger than you know Austin and Hogan. I mean their impact on the industry was, I mean, it was crazy.”