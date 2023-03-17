The Undertaker is not only synonymous with WWE, but specifically WrestleMania. The stronghold he held over the most prestigious show on the calendar is testament to his pull and ability in the ring. For me, no one comes close to The Phenom, he’s the greatest of all time.

However, at WrestleMania 34, after barely appearing since the show a year prior, he was back on the main stage after undergoing rehab on a hip injury he suffered.

It was a huge match as we finally got John Cena on pay-per-view against The Phenom, but it didn’t last long, in fact the match was around five minutes as per Vince McMahon’s booking.

The Undertaker on his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 34

Talking to Chirs van Vliet, The Deadman claimed: “So Vince called me and said, ‘what do you think?’, and I was like, I don’t know, I’ve rehabbed my hip and I’m working out again but I have no plans of getting back in the ring. S I said, Give me a few weeks. So I get a ring I put in this building and I start training, probably the hardest I’ve trained in probably 10 years.

“And I was ready, I trained for like a 45 minute match, Yeah, and I didn’t know it was gonna be short until I got there that day. Vince calls me into his office and he goes, ok, it’s gonna be about five minutes, you’re gonna squash him, and I went what?!

“No, no, no, no, no, no! I said I’m doing 30 or I’m not going out. And he was like Mark, that’s not what we need, I was like, where’s John?! So John comes in, he goes, I talked mad smack about you dude, you need to beat me quick and get this over with. I’m like, are you kidding me?! We’ve never worked on pay-per-view and this is WrestleMania! And they both, they ganged up on me, yeah, five minutes.”

Video: The Undertaker discusses WrestleMania 34 against John Cena

Not many people would get their own way against The Undertaker, but when it’s Vince McMahon and John Cena , it’s hard to argue against that.

Obviously it wasn’t the classic match we wanted like The Deadman’s iconic clash with Shawn Michaels on the big stage, but we still saw him dominate one of the huge names on the big stage which I’m sure WWE fans are grateful for.

There’ll never be another Undertaker.