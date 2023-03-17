The Undertaker has revealed that he is a 'big fan' of WWE Superstar Omos.

Omos is one of the most polarising WWE stars on the roster right now, with many fans simply not understanding what higher-ups see in him.

Others, just like The Undertaker, see the value in having someone as impressive as the 7ft 3" Nigerian giant on the roster.

Which WWE Superstar does The Undertaker really like?

The Undertaker is retired from WWE now, having wrestled his last match in April 2020, but he still keeps up to date with the current project.

As such, in an interview with the Daily Mail, the legendary WWE star explained that Omos is someone on the current roster that he's a big fan of right now...

I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge, he wants to get better.

Many wrestlers, not including The Undertaker, have gone on the record to speak about how eager Omos is to learn, and how great of a human being he is, which is frankly lovely to read.

Speaking about why he's so valuable to WWE right now, 'Taker described Omos during the interview as an "attraction", saying that he shouldn't be someone that wrestles on TV every week.

He wants to do all of the things that I look for when I see somebody that I really want to mentor, but it’s difficult because its just so hard to book him in a way that he should be booked. He is an attraction, he’s not an every week tv kind of guy, he needs to be special.

What is Omos doing at WrestleMania 39?

The Undertaker clearly isn't the only person of influence to be high on Omos right now, with Triple H clearly seeing something in the 28-year-old star.

At WrestleMania 39 next month, Omos will wrestle the biggest match of his career when he shares the ring with Brock Lesnar.

According to WrestleVotes, it was Vince McMahon, someone who is also a big fan of Omos, who pitched for him to face Lesnar at the biggest show of the year, which you can read more about by clicking here.

