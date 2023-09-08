Highlights Despite being a featured wrestler on Raw, Drew McIntyre has still not signed a new contract with WWE, leaving his future uncertain.

McIntyre's current contract expires in 2024, and there were previous rumours that he was unhappy with his creative position in the company.

There is a chance for McIntyre, whom The Undertaker is a big fan of, will leave WWE to pursue other opportunities, as he has shown a willingness to do previously

Despite being a featured superstar on Raw, Drew McIntyre reportedly has still yet to sign a new contract, meaning his future with WWE is still up in the air.

McIntyre returned to the WWE at the Money in the Ban Premium Live Event in July, and quickly entered back into top storylines, putting to rest months of speculation that he was on his way out of the company.

However, it was recently revealed that regardless of his current position on the card, and despite the fact he returned, that McIntyre has still yet to ink a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in early 2024.

Is Drew McIntyre leaving WWE?

McIntyre took a hiatus from active in-ring competition earlier this year following WrestleMania. It was at this time that rumors began to circulate about his future within WWE.

A number of reports, from the likes of Fightful and the Wrestling Observer, stated that McIntyre was not going to sign a new WWE contract as he was unhappy with his creative position in the company.

Triple H, WWE's Head of Creative, went on to debunk these rumors at the post-show press conference following Money in the Bank, stating that McIntyre was away to simply rehab an injury.

"So here's a funny thing on the amount of speculation that happens around things. I read stuff, I see stuff all the time that's printed and put out there. People say, 'Sources say.' 75% of it is completely off base. If Drew had an issue, it's news to me. He was just out, with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed, so we did it and here he is

Despite 'The Game' trying to put the rumors to rest at the time, a new report from wrestling insider "BWE" over on X has stated that Drew McIntyre has yet to sign a new contract with the company.

His current deal looks set to expire in 2024, meaning Drew, a man that The Undertaker is said to be a huge fan of, still has a few months left to make some important decisions about his future, meaning he still might actually leave WWE.

Latest news on Drew McIntyre

Despite not inking a new deal just yet, there is a good chance that McIntyre and WWE could come to an agreement that sees him have a temporary extension on his contract that would secure him for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40 season.

McIntyre is a big name in the WWE, and losing him around the time of the biggest anniversary event of all time would not be in the best interest of both parties.

WWE will want him there, and Drew almost certainly would love to be a part of history by competing at the event, should he have not agreed to a long-term deal by then.

That being said, McIntyre has proved in the past that he is not afraid to seek other work and bet on himself. "The Scottish Warrior" had a lengthy stint of success over in TNA, now known as IMPACT, in the mid-2010s after his first release by WWE.

It was there that he evolved his character and grew his in-ring style to the levels that the WWE Universe knows and loves today.READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now? There is also big money competition to the WWE over at Tony Khan's AEW promotion. It goes without saying that Khan would be willing to shell out big bucks to bring in a major name like Drew, especially since losing their biggest name recently, CM Punk, who has left a glaring hole of star power in the roster.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you up to date with the latest news on the ongoing contract situation between WWE and Drew McIntyre as soon as any breaking news reaches us.

