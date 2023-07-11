When you think of genuinely iconic and terrifying wrestlers, one of the first names that springs to mind is The Undertaker.

His iconic bell toll entrance, his cold empty eyes, his black hat, and the sheer size of him are all enough to make even the most hardened wrestler tremble.

We'll tell you what else are scary, though, sharks!

Now we know sharks generally have a much more negative reputation than they actually deserve, given that most species of the animal tend to avoid humans unless directly agitated, but given that they have big teeth and can kill you, we'd say some of the fear is warranted.

Officially, only 12 of the 375 shark species on the planet are actually considered dangerous to humans, but if a shark comes swimming up to us, personally we're not going to be taking the time to decide if it is one of those 12 or not.

The Undertaker vs a shark

Now on to how these two sets of deadly killers link to one another.

Well, it turns out that The Undertaker not only strikes fear into people, but also into sharks.

While on holiday with his wife, fellow wrestler Michelle McCool-Calaway, The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, was called into action to protect his wife when she spotted a shark nearby to the beach.

In a video shared by 43-year-old Michelle, she shows just how close to the shore the sizable shark is along with her husband, hands on hips, staring it down.

In the video, Michelle talks about how she saw it before texting her husband for help: “OK, I text my husband because… this guy right here. I just knew it was a shark. Look how close we are.”

Yep, no doubt that is a shark. This clip is then followed by another in which the shark finally decides to retreat from the vicinity of the all clad in black Undertaker.

Once again filming, Michelle comments: “Yep. OK. Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away, but you are.”

No doubt about that, if we had to choose between swimming with sharks and swimming with The Undertaker, we think we know which battle we’d choose.

The videos also included a caption form Michelle in which she described her husband as her saviour.

“I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark….. so I text hubby @undertaker kinda digging that last picture …A LOT #myprotector."

As it turns out, the shark in question was likely a nurse shark, one of the non-dangerous ones, but we're sure the pair of wrestlers weren’t aware of that.

Commenting on the post, fans of the 58-year-old Undertaker were quick to point out why the shark might have fled.

One commented: “That shark didn’t want the smoke from your husband! Shark said ‘I wanna live today’.”

Another referenced The Undertaker’s iconic finishing move: "Is it illegal to tombstone a shark? Genuinely curious lol."

Another added: “I think you forgot your husband is THE Undertaker lol. That shark wanted no smoke.”

There you have it, if you have a shark swimming up to you, call The Undertaker if you want that shark to think twice about whether you are a tasty meal or not!