The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania is the stuff of legend within the WWE, no one else could maintain that sort of power and booking at the showcase show each year, but The Deadman did, although it all ended at WrestleMania 30.

After 21 successive wins at the event, 'Taker was finally beaten by Brock Lesnar in what could well be the most controversial booking in the history of the company, with many fans feeling 'The Streak' should have been maintained by The Phenom. However, the bosses had other ideas and 21-1 became reality.

During the clash, The Undertaker suffered a concussion, but he continued on and later went to the hospital to receive the relevant checks and help, but what Brock Lesnar did sums him up.

The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar

Obviously, on screen, the relationship was fractured to say the least with The Beast ending the streak, he was never going to be high up on The Undertaker's Christmas card list. However, that feeling was different away from the screen.

We did see some confrontation at a UFC event between the two, although for Brock Lesnar it seemed real, The Undertaker has since revealed he was there to get The Beast back to the WWE and offer a clear storyline for his return, a feud with The Phenom!

But away from the show, The Undertaker has revealed he has great respect for Brock Lesnar and what kind of person he is away from his character. His actions following WrestleMania 30 and then a year later when The Phenom made his return sum it up perfectly.

Video: The Undertaker on his relationship with Brock Lesnar

What did The Undertaker say about Brock Lesnar?

The Phenom spoke about what Brock Lesnar did after their match, saying: "Brock and I have always been close. When he came up the first time, there were numerous occasion where we sat down and talked about things, he ran by me early on when he was thinking about leaving. When he wanted to go and play football or do something else, and I gave him my perspective on it.

"Where everyone else was telling him he was making a mistake I told him the opposite, I told him, “Dude if you don’t do it now, you’re going to look back one day and have that regret, this is going to be here. Brock’s a special talent, everybody knows the talent Brock has.

"WWE is always going to be there for him, then he goes out and tries football and ends up in MMA and he did pretty good, world champion, biggest pay-per-view draw at the time that they had, and then his career when he came back was picked up right where he left off.”

Image Copyright: WWE

He then talked about whether Brock Lesnar gets enough credit, claiming: "I think the world of Brock, and I don’t think he gets enough credit for his business acumen and his knowledge of the business. I didn’t know this because I was concussed, I didn’t know my name, but my wife told me – when the ambulance got to the hospital in New Orleans (After WrestleMania 30), they took me to the hospital right after because I was severely concussed, right?

"Behind the ambulance was Vince (McMahon) and Brock. Vince left WrestleMania to go to the hospital and Brock was either with Vince or in the next car, so that tells you about the human being right there. Then in the next year, someone told me about this clip right before I went out the next year against Bray (Wyatt), Brock was kind of there and I’ll be the first to admit that my confidence was shattered.

"I couldn’t pick out when the concussion happened, I didn’t know how it happened, there wasn’t anything reckless done, my confidence was shattered and that’s hard for anyone to believe. You had this amazing career and something like that happens late in your career, I had to self-doubt and he was right there and let me know, ‘Hey you’re still the man, go out there and get you some.’”