WrestleMania 41 is just under two weeks away as WWE's biggest day in the PPV schedule rolls into Las Vegas. Fans across the world are expecting to see a seismic couple of nights' worth of wrestling.

The main event of night one has already been confirmed. The former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will go up against arch-rival CM Punk and Roman Reigns, one of the longest reigning world champions in WWE history, in a Triple Threat match. WWE have done an outstanding job in building this feud right up to WrestleMania. The character evolution we've seen in Rollins has been eye-opening. From dancing around in bright, colourful outfits, to someone who is serious and on a war path. With Paul Heyman having allegiances to both his Tribal Chief as his Wise Man, and Punk as his 'best friend,' he is in a loyalty triangle.

Towards the end of April 7th's episode of RAW in Minneapolis, both Rollins and Paul Heyman had a tense promo. Rollins was testing his resolve by pushing him and being generally aggressive. He went into detail by saying neither Roman nor Punk cares about him, and use him for their own respective benefit. While trying to suggest he would 'take him out of the situation' by hurting him, Punk came to the rescue and attacked Rollins. But the segment ended with the Visionary curb-stomping Punk, and then went to do the same to Heyman, but moved out of the way. As a result, Rollins says he is now owed a favour.

So what could this favour be? While nothing has been confirmed in the storyline yet, we have a look at five theories regarding what this favour might be and what the implications could be at WrestleMania.