Logan Paul was announced as the seventh participant for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE Raw this week.

The Maverick's inclusion has raised numerous questions on if creative plans will change.However, an update on Logan Paul's addition to the ladder match has now answered some of them.

Will Logan Paul win WWE Money in the Bank?

What are WWE's plans for Logan Paul?

A recent update from PWInsider Elite has cleared a lot of doubts among fans.As per the report, Logan Paul was always planned to be a part of the ladder match. With Triple H having him in the initial plans, no creative changes are expected and things will supposedly go as planned.With Logan Paul in the ladder match, a lot of things can be planned by WWE .The Maverick is reportedly going to be at SummerSlam 2023 as well. Therefore, a huge storyline is expected for the social media sensation.If Paul wins the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, he could get a huge opportunity to cash in on any of his former opponents.With Seth Rollins being the World Heavyweight Champion and Roman Reigns being the Undisputed WWE Champion, a massive storyline can be seen if Paul clinches at ladder match victory.

On the other hand, if Logan Paul fails to win the ladder match, he could get into a great storyline with superstars like AJ Styles and Austin Theory.With rumors of Paul winning a championship in WWE, a match against Austin Theory at SummerSlam could be a huge opportunity for both men to showcase as top stars in the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.