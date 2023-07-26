CM Punk is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling today, but his outspoken and often polarizing attitude to life and wrestling has quite frequently landed him in the heat of controversy.

Long before "The Best In The World" was dropping pipe bombs and making headlines for backstage politics in AEW, he was a much-loved independent wrestler with the makings of a megastar and turning heads the world over.

WWE signed Punk to a developmental contract in 2005, and by 2006, he was a featured star on the revived, albeit short-lived, ECW brand.

How did CM Punk fare in WWE?

Punk's meteoric rise in popularity led to inevitable superstardom, and he was quickly bought over to Raw in June 2008.

He defeated Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in his first appearance on the top weekly WWE TV show.

However, if new comments from top WWE producer Bruce Prichard, who has famously worked closely to Vince McMahon for decades are anything to go by, the former AEW World Champion was the subject of massive backstage controversy following his shocking title win.

Why was CM Punk's first World Heavyweight Championship win so controversial?

CM Punk's Raw debut way back in 2008 has always been subject to questioning from people within the wrestling industry and wrestling fans alike.

Punk won the 'Money in the Bank' ladder match at WrestleMania 24, earning himself a title shot of his choosing.

He was drafted to Raw during the 2008 draft. Edge was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion after beating The Undertaker at 'One Night Stand' 2008, and the company looked to be building a feud between "The Rated R Superstar" and "The Animal" Batista.

On the June 30th, 2008 edition of Raw, Batista launched a vicious assault on Edge. Punk chose this moment to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase, and subsequently squashed Edge for the belt, shocking the WWE Universe and, according to Bruce Prichard, the WWE locker room, also.

Punk was already on the rise and well on his way to being a major player in the WWE, but his first reign lasted only a few months.

He eventually lost the belt in a match he didn't even participate in due to a storyline injury forcing him to relinquish the belt after an assault by Randy Orton.

Punk fell back down the card for almost a year before returning to the main event scene, despite being one of the most over acts in the company with the WWE Universe.

On his popular and always informative podcast, "Something To Wrestle", top WWE producer and 'Vince McMahon Guy', Bruce Prichard, has once again talked about the 2008 CM Punk title situation.

Prichard noted that the decision to put the title on Punk was very controversial backstage due to the many different opinions of Punk in the locker room...

'Very controversial (CM Punk winning the championship from Edge) It was controversial because I don’t think that Punk had a lot of people in the locker room that were really 'pro-Punk'. He’s a polarizing figure. I thought, if he’s that polarizing in the locker room then, what’s the general audience feel about him? And I really felt the general audience was intrigued. He was different and there was something about Punk, especially at that time, it was a groundswell. People were getting behind him. The way that they did it, that was after I was gone, I thought was superb. I thought it was really good for him but again, in an effort to shake things up, you want to see surprise on people’s faces? You want to see genuine reactions? Have a camera backstage when Punk won the title. There were those that were like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ There were those who were happy for him and again, it was a moment that no one was going to call, and I thought it was a good one.

Why did the WWE put the World Heavyweight Championship on CM Punk?

At the time of Punk's first championship reign, the WWE was in a bit of a tumultuous period. Sudden injuries to top stars John Cena and Randy Orton had left the roster without crucial main eventers which had forced unexpected changes to plans.

CM Punk's title win was both a case of Punk being in the right place at the right time and the WWE needing a shock move to get the WWE Universe talking. Prichard has been vocal about the move on his podcast in the past, last talking about it back in 2018 with the following comments:

John Cena is out, Randy Orton is out, all these guys are out. You have to make the move. It forces you to pull the trigger to make the move and pull the trigger, and with CM Punk we did that. We felt that this was his opportunity where one door shuts and the opportunity comes your way to make the most out of it. We went with CM Punk during that time, which was all there was to it. It wasn't much more thought other than necessity that we lost all of those guys at once due to injuries that we had to put somebody else in there, you have to play the game and you needed players which was how CM Punk originally got in there.

Today, CM Punk is a featured member of the All Elite Wrestling roster since joining the Tony Khan led company back in 2021.

"The Best In The World" is just as popular, polarizing and controversial as ever in his latest run in pro wrestling.

While it is unlikely that the WWE Universe will ever see Punk walk through the curtain in the WWE again following his infamous exit back in 2014, it is important to remember that things can change in wrestling at the drop of a hat.

Never say never when it comes to a CM Punk WWE return in the future...

