Summary WrestleMania 41 is closing in on the WWE Universe.

Numerous surprises could occur in Las Vegas, but there are also some predictable moments that fans are expecting.

Although some title changes are expected, there are others that could happen unexpectedly.

As the WWE closes in on WrestleMania 41's two-night spectacle in April, plans are slowly taking shape as the card for the Showcase of the Immortals becomes more apparent. A night where legacies are immortalised in history, the WWE Universe is prepared for a night of numerous title changes. With John Cena and Jey Uso appearing to be sure bets to leave Las Vegas with gold around their waists, other bouts and prospective matches could lead to similar outcomes.

Not only does WrestleMania offer WWE Superstars the chance to win on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but it also allows the WWE to hit a hard reset and start over for the rest of the year. This is done in the form of title changes, and with a litany of championships at WWE's disposal, there is a lot of room for change. Although not all the matches are finalised for Las Vegas' showcase, there are a handful of wrestlers deserving of their WrestleMania moment regardless of whether they get a match or not. With a month until the Allegiant Stadium opens its doors to the WWE Universe, these are just some of the surprising title changes that could occur over the two nights.

Related WWE WrestleMania 41: Venue, How to Watch, Tickets and More WrestleMania 41 should be another historic event for the WWE. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 edition of the Show of Shows.

Women's Intercontinental Championship

Dakota Kai should finally get her crowning moment