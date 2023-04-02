Vince McMahon and co. have been looking for a buyer for the WWE for a number of months now. Reports at one point claimed that a Saudi Arabian PIF could be the new owners of the entertainment company, although nothing came of it.

However, sources are now claiming the latest rumours think that a sale is much closer to completion, with Ari Emanuel’s Endeavour Group the front-runners to own the business. They are the ‘parent’ of the UFC and the sale could see them merge.

If it goes through (an official announcement is expected tomorrow), the deal would combine both the WWE and UFC into one publicly traded company. That would break new grounds to the business and would have avoided the commotion around Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey’s change of allegiance.

WWE and UFC set to merge

Due to the confidential nature of the agreement, those directly involved haven’t been publicly named. However, we do know that the outcome would see the WWE for a new publicly traded company as part of any agreement.

Endeavour are expected to own 51% of the new combat sports and entertainment company, making them the majority shareholders. It would leave the WWE shareholders currently to make up the other 49%. Endeavour apparently see the WWE as a company with an estimate value of $9.3 billion.

Not much is set to change, with Ari Emanuel acting as the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavour and the new company. Although, Vince McMahon is expected assume a role as an executive chairman. Dana White and Nick Khan won’t see their respective roles within the UFC and WWE respectively change.

The WWE will no longer be a family run business

The WWE has always been seen as a family run business. McMahon retired from the company in July last year, although he has since returned to help oversee the potential sale of the multi-billion pound company.

There is a strong belief that the companies would work well together with all those involved having pretty brash personalities, White and Vince McMahon are pretty similar in that regard, so they’re seen as good fits for Ari Emanuel.

With the news breaking during the WWE’s flagship pay-per-view show, it must be pretty far along, with attentions firmly on the second night of action from the SoFi stadium before the news is officially announced on the Monday after the conclusion of the show. It's safe to say Triple H's post-show press conference will be interesting!