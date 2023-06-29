Tommaso Ciampa made his highly anticipated return from injury on the June 19, 2023, edition of WWE Raw after being on the sidelines for almost a year. Ciampa returned to a roaring ovation from the fans in attendance and went on to score an emphatic victory over his former tag-team partner, The Miz, cementing his place as a dominant member of the WWE roster and turning the heads of the WWE Universe in the process.

With Ciampa being a long-term favorite of WWE's head of creative, Triple H, the former two-time NXT Champion could be in for the run of a lifetime after his last stint on the main roster was cut short due to a hip injury which required extensive surgery to fix.

Now, Ciampa is back on the red brand and is looking to make a huge impact. Without further ado, here are five things that Tommaso Ciampa absolutely needs to achieve in his latest WWE run. What he does next could help define his future as a big star in the company.

5 A DIY reunion with Johnny Gargano

Rumors are already running rampant about Tommaso Ciampa reuniting with Johnny Gargano and reforming the legendary NXT tag team, DIY. Ciampa and Gargano have a beautifully told storied history between each other from their time spent on the old black-and-gold brand back when Triple H was heading the creative direction of developmental. DIY had an incredible run as a team, and their success together followed in the singles division, as both men went on to become successful NXT champions.

DIY having a run on the main roster absolutely has to happen and with both wrestlers being on the same brand, seeing them reunite and going after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's tag team titles would give the fans a great feud and some incredible dream matches to boot, as all four men are graduates of NXT and former NXT Champions. There is so much story already told and so much still left to tell with Ciampa and Gargano. A reunion of DIY on the main roster - as well as a tag title run - would add to their already stacked legacy together.

4 Reaching the final 4 in the 2024 Royal Rumble

Image credits: WWE

Traditionally, a sign that WWE is putting huge stock in a superstar is demonstrated by the way they're used during the Royal Rumble. If a superstar makes it to the final 4, there is a good chance that the superstar is in line for a big push and will have a featured run in the year to come. While there are notable exceptions to this rule, some notable final fours have gone on to have amazing runs after the event, such as Randy Orton and Edge in 2007. More recently, the 2023 final 4 of Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Gunther along with the winner, Cody Rhodes, have all been heavily featured since.

For Tommaso Ciampa to have a successful run following his WWE return, the company needs to keep his momentum going throughout the rest of 2023 and make him a realistic challenger to win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. Making it to the final four would be huge for Ciampa and would set him up on the road to success as the company treads ever closer to WrestleMania 40. Considering that Ciampa has been given such a big ovation on his return, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Creative put some stock in him and have him outlast many others on the roster at the big event in January.

3 A rematch with Intercontinental champion, Gunther

Image Credits: WWE / NXT

Back in the NXT days when Ciampa was in the process of passing the torch to the next generation of developmental talent, including Gunther, then known as Walter. The two beat the spit out of each other in one of the hardest-hitting matches of 2021. Taking place at NXT: Stand And Deliver Night 1, Ciampa and Gunther battled it out for almost 20 minutes over the NXT United Kingdom Championship. The Ring General emerged victorious in a match to which Dave Meltzer gave an impressive 4.5 stars.

Going back to the top 4 Royal Rumble concept, in 2023, Gunther was the runner-up and since then, he has been absolutely unstoppable in the WWE with the company building him up to be an absolute monster. He is currently undefeated in singles competition on the main roster and has held the Intercontinental Championship for over a year. If WWE Creative goes down the route of a singles run for Ciampa, an Intercontinental Title pursuit would be the right direction, and that would inevitably lead to a highly anticipated re-match between these two incredible superstars, only this time with more eyes watching on the main roster.

2 Having a lengthy run as a dominant heel

Image credits: WWE

While in NXT, DIY was the top babyface tag team for a long time until Ciampa channeled his dark side and turned on Johnny Gargano at NXT: TakeOver Chicago in 2017. This shocking move saw Ciampa embark on a hugely successful run as NXT's top heel, and he completely thrived in that character, giving the NXT Universe some of his best-ever work both in the ring and as a character. Ciampa is a natural at playing a heel character, but he hasn't been given a chance to show the WWE Universe that side of his character on the main roster just yet.

Ciampa's current wave of momentum following his return to the WWE will likely see him have a run as a babyface for a while, especially if plans go ahead for him to reunite with Johnny Gargano and reform DIY. But at some point, Ciampa absolutely needs a run as a dominant heel on the main roster, perhaps as the leader of a faction featuring other rising NXT talent such as Ilja Dragunov or The Creed Brothers. A heel Ciampa chasing gold and climbing to the top has money written all over it if his time in NXT is anything to go by.

1 Winning a match at WrestleMania 40

Image credits: WWE

WWE is rapidly approaching a huge anniversary with 2024 being the year of WrestleMania 40. WrestleMania, annually, is WWE's biggest event of the year and features the culmination of a year's worth of storytelling and sets the path toward future storylines that will carry the company through another year of TV and premium live events. Basically, WrestleMania is a big deal, and WrestleMania 40 will be the biggest of those big deals to date.

If Tommaso Ciampa is going to have a good run in the WWE this time around, booking from now until 2024 will see his momentum continue to grow, and the finale will see him have a WrestleMania moment and emerge victorious. Compiling previous entries in this list from now until then, we could see DIY dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40 and win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles. But if they already had a lengthy run as tag champions before WrestleMania in 2024, we may see a different direction for Tommaso and Johnny Wrestling, culminating in Ciampa turning heel once again, leading to Gargano vs. Ciampa at WrestleMania 40.

If not Gargano, maybe Ciampa will look to knock off a dominant singles champion at The Show of Shows. Gunther could hold the Intercontinental Championship hostage until WrestleMania 40, leading to Ciampa having his WrestleMania moment and dethroning The Ring General, setting the stage for their rubber match at Backlash 2024.