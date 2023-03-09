With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, the thought came to mind on what are the best returns in the event’s history?

The previous 38 shows have featured some of the best matches and moments in WWE history, many of which have been the returns of loved superstars. Some had not been seen on WWE TV for a few months, while others had been away from the company for years before making their grand comebacks.

Taking this into account, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the 10 best returns in WrestleMania history…

The Ultimate Warrior – WrestleMania 12

Memorable for far more bad reasons than good, Warrior’s return came in a match against Triple H, then going by his full character name of Hunter Hearst Helmsley. It was expected that the returning legend would win but he utterly buried the now-WWE Head of Creative, no-selling the pedigree before defeating him in less than two minutes.

The Rock – WrestleMania 32

The Rock returned at WrestleMania 32

The Great One has had many memorable WrestleMania moments, but his appearance at ‘Mania in 2016 was the least anticipated and led to one of the strangest and shortest wrestling matches ever.

After making a huge entrance, which featured the Dallas Cowboys and a flamethrower, Rocky was confronted by the Wyatt family, which led to a six-second match with Erick Rowan. It remains his last match to this day.

John Cena – WrestleMania 32

After defeating Rowan, an enraged Bray Waytt and his family were all set to attack The Rock. That was until The Great One’s former rival John Cena made his unannounced return to a major ovation from the Dallas crowd.

The two legends laid the proverbial smackdown on the Wyatts before embracing at the top of the ramp.

Miss Elizabeth – WrestleMania 7

Miss Elizabeth returned at WrestleMania 7

Elizabeth’s then-estranged husband Randy Savage had just lost a retirement match to The Ultimate Warrior. This led to his manager Sensational Sherri berating and attacking him in the ring, which in turn saw Elizabeth make her way down to the ring.

The two embraced and reunited, turning Savage face once again, and creating one of the iconic WrestleMania moments.

Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania 21

Hogan is as synonymous with WrestleMania as near-anyone in WWE history, with him being the superstar who helped drive the early years of the event.

Having been inducted into the Hall of Fame the night prior, Hogan also appeared at ‘Mania, stopping Muhammed Hassan and Daivari in their assault on Eugene. It led to another run for the Hulkster, which was closed off with a Summerslam match with Shawn Michaels.

NWO – WrestleMania 31

NWO returned at WrestleMania 31

10 years later, Hogan made another epic return at WrestleMania. However, this time he was in the black and white of the New World Order alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

It came during Triple H and Sting’s match, which quickly turned into another WWE vs WCW battle with NWO equalising DX’s support of Triple H by backing up Sting. It made little sense given The Stinger was the biggest enemy of the villainous stable in WCW, but it was a great moment all the same.

Roddy Piper – WrestleMania 19

The Rowdy One had not been seen in WWE for nearly a decade when he reappeared during Hulk Hogan’s and Vince McMahon’s “20 years in the making” match, to an absolutely mega pop.

At first, it wasn’t sure who he would back having had issues with both men in his career, but he made his choice by attacking his old in-ring rival Hogan. It was a throwback to the very first ‘Mania when the two featured in the tag team main event.

The Undertaker – WrestleMania 20

The Undertaker returned at WrestleMania 20

The “American Badass” character had been written off at Survivor Series 2003, when his half-brother Kane assisted Vince McMahon in burying Taker alive. Classic.

After numerous nods to the return of his most iconic character, the original Deadman made his epic return, with druids and all, at WrestleMania 20, where of course he made short work of the Big Red Machine. It kickstarted the best in-ring run of his career.

The Hardy Boyz – WrestleMania 33

Matt and Jeff had not been seen in WWE for over seven years by the time of their completely unexpected return in 2017. In fact, they had wrestled the night before on an independent show.

The New Day, hosts of WrestleMania that year, came out to announce that the originally planned triple threat ladder match for the Raw tag titles was now a fatal four-way match. Everyone assumed it would be two of Kofi, Big E and Xavier until the Hardyz’ epic entrance theme hit to one of the biggest pops in recent times.

Of course, the brothers won the match and the titles, capping off a truly memorable return to WWE.

Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 38

Who else? It was anticipated but it was absolutely shocking nonetheless and a truly great return. Cody had left WWE in 2016 and was never expected to return, having helped start AEW and viewed as the face of the wrestling revolution.

Things quickly changed in 2022, which saw the return of Rhodes and the debut of the “American Nightmare” character in WWE. Arriving as the unannounced opponent for Seth Rollins, the crowd absolutely popped off when “Wrestling has more than one royal family” hit.

Cody won and has since become one of the biggest stars in WWE, even after a lengthy injury layoff. After winning the Royal Rumble, he looks set to better his WrestleMania performance of last season by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal title in the main event this year.