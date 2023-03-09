Austin Theory and John Cena’s WrestleMania was confirmed this week, five years after the United States champion first asked for it.

Theory wasn’t even in WWE at the time, instead wrestling for World Wrestling Network at the tender age of 21. Despite that, he had enough confidence in himself, as well as reverence for Cena, to call him out years before they’d meet.

A few years later, and they’re now set to go one on one at the biggest show of the year.

What did Theory say in 2018?

Cutting a promo for World Wrestling Network, Theory said he heard John Cena was looking to pass the torch, and that he knew how to get in contact with him. He followed this up with another call out on Twitter.

This was brought up the following year in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, by which time Theory had been signed to WWE, where the interviewer mentioned how he pretty much just went for the top dog.

Theory said he had no problem doing this, as it was better than going for the middle or kinda top guy. Why not just go for the biggest name?

He also said that Cena is the one guy that he would let just walk in and challenge him for his title, which is exactly what is happening five years later.

Theory showed off his character’s ultra-confidence, by stating that it didn’t scare him that he could potentially lose said title as he’d be a future WWE champion.

Take a look at the clip below (shared on Twitter by @ChrisVanVliet himself)

VIDEO: Austin Theory predicts his WrestleMania match with John Cena

What might happen next?

The match is set for WrestleMania 39 after Cena and Theory faced off on Raw this week, where the WWE legend absolutely ripped into the current US champ in a way few can.

Theory was called a John Cena wannabe (which might be true given he was his childhood hero), a fraud, a phony and so on. It was truly brutal.

Image Copyright: WWE

It seems likely that the programme will focus on Theory proving Cena, as well as the WWE universe, wrong and stepping up his game, and moving away from his current shtick of a fluke and lucky champion.

It is certain to be one of the marquee matches of WrestleMania weekend and the biggest night of Theory’s young career.