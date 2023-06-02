A current WWE tag team may be set for a split, despite their recent title win.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships have had a string of bad luck attached to them since their inception in 2019.

Whether that be injury, a lack of momentum or even a case of the champions walking out of the company, there has unfortunately been no stability when it comes to the women’s tag titles.

Latest news on Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Towards the end of last year, we saw the titles be passed back and forth between IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL and the thrown together team of Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Being one of the more established teams on the roster, many would imagine that Bayley’s group would’ve racked up a couple of high-quality reigns with the gold, though, even they have struggled to build the prestige of the tag team belts.

In recent weeks, many believed Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan would be the ones to have a meaningful stint with the women’s tag championships. Unfortunately, Morgan suffered a shoulder injury while defending the gold, leading to her and Rodriguez having to relinquish their set of titles after just 39 days.

However, on the 29th of May edition of WWE Raw, the vacant titles were picked up by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The MMA duo have considerable chemistry given their legitimate friendship away from the ring and past in the combat sports world.

When it comes to WWE’s Women’s Tag Titles, Rousey has previously gone on record calling out the condition of the division, which appeared to be a mix of character work and real-life frustration.

While stability might be needed to reestablish the championships, the pair have proven they can be successful at singles competition. Baszler is regarded as one of the most successful NXT Women’s Champions in company history while Rousey has multiple Raw and SmackDown Women’s Title reigns under her belt.

Of course, the pair have only just aligned themselves together as a tag team, however, as written by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer, Rousey and Baszler may have pitched to have the “ability to work a heated program with each other” should they decide to.

As of now, there is no confirmation of when or if Rousey and Baszler will have a one-on-one encounter going forward, with the pair seemingly focused on their tag title run for the time being, though, it may not be a surprise to see the pair work together in a feud at some point in the future.